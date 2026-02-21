Dana Punskovsky Earns Dean’s List Honors at Muhlenberg College

PARSIPPANY — Dana Punskovsky of Lake Hiawatha has been named to the Fall 2025 Dean’s List at Muhlenberg College.

A graduate of Parsippany High School, Punskovsky is studying Media and Communication at the highly selective liberal arts college. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while completing three or more course units during the semester.

Founded in 1848, Muhlenberg College is a four-year residential institution located in Allentown, Pennsylvania, enrolling nearly 2,000 bachelor’s and master’s degree-seeking students. The college is recognized for its strong academic programs, close faculty mentorship, and a curriculum designed to foster intellectual growth, creativity, and long-term success.

Congratulations to Dana Punskovsky on this outstanding academic achievement.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, March 2026. Click here to read the magazine.