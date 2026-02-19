Video: Parsippany-Troy Hills Town Council Meeting – February 17, 2026

PARSIPPANY — PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council met on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. at Town Hall and considered a full slate of ordinances and resolutions impacting township operations, business development, and community services.

Adequate notice of this meeting has been provided in accordance with the requirements of the Open Public Meetings Law by filing the notice in the Office of the Township Clerk and by posting the meeting notice on the bulletin board at the Municipal Building on December 4, 2025, where it has remained posted since that date. A legal notice appeared in the Daily Record and the Newark Star Ledger on December 17, 2025.

Second Reading Ordinances

The Council held public hearings and final votes on several ordinances, including:

Amendments to Knoll Country Club utility fees

Amendments to water connection fees

Amendments to sewer connection fees

Amendments to Chapter 119 (Cannabis) and revocation of a prior ordinance

First Reading – Capital & Affordable Housing

Council members introduced an $8,750,000 bond ordinance to fund various capital improvements throughout the township.

In addition, a series of affordable housing ordinances tied to the Township’s Fourth Round Housing Plan and Fair Share obligations was introduced. These include amendments to zoning regulations and the establishment of several new affordable housing districts across multiple blocks and lots in Parsippany.

Public hearings for these housing-related ordinances are scheduled for early March.

Resolutions & Business Matters

Other agenda items include:

Application for a Local Recreation Improvement Grant

Shared services agreement with Hanover Township for animal control

Establishment of a Green Team Advisory Committee

Authorization of additional OpenGov asset management software modules

Approval of a Memorandum of Agreement with Parsippany Blue Collar Workers

Formation of an Ad Hoc Advisory Committee to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the United States

Financial Matters

The Council considered authorizing:

February 27 payroll estimated at $1,650,000

Bills totaling $3,160,383.47

