Tuesday, February 17, 2026
Wonder, a Parsippany-Based Company, Acquires Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken

Golden, crispy, and perfectly seasoned — Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken at 28 E. 1st Street in Manhattan’s East Village delivers a classic crunch with juicy, tender flavor in every bite. A New York City favorite, their signature fried chicken continues to draw crowds craving comfort food done right.
PARSIPPANY — Rapidly expanding food hall operator Wonder, New Jersey Office is located in Parsippany, has announced its acquisition of New York City’s popular fast-casual concept, Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken.

The transaction gives Wonder full ownership of the brand, including its flagship East Village Manhattan location and existing employees. The East Village restaurant will remain open and continue operating as usual, including availability on third-party delivery platforms.

Founded in 1992 by chef-brothers Eric and Bruce Bromberg, Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken built a loyal following with its signature fried chicken, wings, smashburgers, salads, chicken tenders on hot dog buns, and classic sides like street corn, fries, coleslaw, mac and cheese, and buttermilk biscuits.

Wonder plans to introduce the concept into one of its New York City food halls later this year before expanding it across its growing footprint of more than 90 locations throughout the Northeast.

Founder and CEO Marc Lore described the acquisition as a strategic move that aligns with Wonder’s model of scaling high-quality culinary brands.

For Parsippany residents, the acquisition highlights yet another major milestone for a hometown company that continues to grow its regional — and increasingly national — footprint in the hospitality industry.

