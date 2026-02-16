Smiles, Sparkle, and Standing Ovations at Liquid Church’s Night to Shine!

PARSIPPANY — An unforgettable evening of celebration, dignity, and joy unfolded as Liquid Church hosted its annual Night to Shine, a prom night experience for teens and adults ages 14 and older with special needs.

Held in partnership with the Tim Tebow Foundation, Night to Shine is a complimentary worldwide event designed to celebrate individuals living with disabilities. Local churches across the globe open their doors for this extraordinary evening, ensuring every honored guest experiences a night filled with love, inclusion, and respect.

Guests take the spotlight during karaoke at Night to Shine at Liquid Church, singing their favorite songs as friends, volunteers, and community leaders cheer them on during an unforgettable evening of celebration and inclusion.

At Liquid Church, the celebration began with a star-studded red-carpet entrance. Guests were welcomed by cheering volunteers, community members, and “paparazzi,” creating a true prom-night atmosphere. Parsippany police officers greeted attendees alongside Parsippany’s Mayor Pulkit Desai, New Jersey State Troopers, firefighters, and additional emergency services personnel, demonstrating the strong spirit of community support.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Fire District 6 Firefighter Ward proudly escorts an honored guest down the red carpet at Night to Shine, helping make the evening at Liquid Church truly unforgettable.

Inside, guests enjoyed a catered dinner, dancing, karaoke, limousine rides, shoeshines, and hair and makeup stations. A thoughtfully designed Sensory Room provided a calm space for those who needed a quieter environment, while a Respite Room offered parents and caregivers a place to relax and recharge during the festivities.

The highlight of the evening was the crowning ceremony, where every guest was honored as a King or Queen — a powerful reminder of their inherent worth and the belief that each person is treasured and valued.

Volunteers worked tirelessly to ensure every detail contributed to a magical experience. The atmosphere throughout the evening was uplifting and joyful, underscoring how collaboration among churches, local officials, first responders, and community volunteers can create meaningful and lasting memories.

Night to Shine continues to be a shining example of inclusion in action — bringing together people of all abilities for a night centered on celebration, dignity, and unconditional love.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Officer Shyam Patel proudly escorts an honored guest down the red carpet at Night to Shine, helping create a memorable and uplifting experience at Liquid Church.

Members of the New Jersey State Police poses for a photo with an honored guest at Night to Shine, sharing in the excitement and celebration during the unforgettable evening at Liquid Church.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Pulkit Desai’s wife, Sangeeta Desai, shares a joyful moment with an honored guest at Night to Shine, celebrating community and inclusion at Liquid Church.

Volunteers at The Beauty Bar pamper honored guests with hair and makeup services during Night to Shine at Liquid Church, helping each King and Queen feel confident, celebrated, and truly special for their unforgettable evening.