Eastlake Cares Food Drive Draws Overwhelming Community Support

PARSIPPANY — The generosity of the Parsippany-Troy Hills community was on full display as the Eastlake Cares Food Drive at Eastlake School received an outpouring of donations unlike anything staff members have seen in their careers.

Organized through the Parsippany-Troy Hills Township School District, the initiative quickly turned into a powerful demonstration of compassion and unity. What began as a simple wish list of needed items transformed into daily deliveries of food, clothing, and essential supplies from residents eager to help neighbors in need.

Leading the effort are three dedicated members of the Child Study Team: Kathleen Attenasio, Lisa Beck, and Jamie Fugowski. Their outreach to the community sparked an immediate and heartfelt response, with donations arriving steadily as word spread.

Because of that generosity, families throughout the community are already receiving meals, clothing, and assistance. School staff members say witnessing the impact firsthand — including heartfelt messages of gratitude and emotional expressions of thanks — has been both humbling and inspiring.

The Eastlake Cares Food Drive stands as a powerful reminder that when Parsippany comes together, the results are extraordinary — and lives are truly changed.