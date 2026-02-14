Morris County Chamber of Commerce Hosts 105th Annual Meeting

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Chamber of Commerce hosted its 105th Annual Meeting yesterday at the Hanover Marriott Hotel in Whippany, drawing hundreds to honor the achievements of individuals and businesses from throughout the county.

Morris County Commissioner Director Stephen H. Shaw delivered the State of the County address. Commissioner Deputy Director John Krickus and Commissioner Christine Myers also attended, along with County Administrator Deena Leary, Assistant County Administrator Brian Murray and Clerk of the Board Debra Lynch.

“Morris County is strong, stable and outperforming much of the region,” said Director Shaw. “Our unemployment rate remains well below state and national averages, workforce participation is among the highest in New Jersey and our business community is expanding in sectors from life sciences to advanced manufacturing. Morris County consistently ranks among the top counties in the state for median household income and educational attainment — which means we’re not just working hard, we’re working smart.”

Director Shaw said the county is now home to 33,002 businesses, with more than 960 businesses opening locations here in the past year. He noted Morris County’s 50th consecutive Triple-A bond rating — a distinction achieved by few counties nationwide — and cited a skilled workforce, competitive tax structure and infrastructure network as drivers of growth.

“Our mission is clear: to make Morris County the best place in New Jersey to build a business, raise a family and invest in the future,” Director Shaw continued.

Looking ahead to the nation’s 250th anniversary, he emphasized Morris County’s role in the American Revolution.

“Independence was not only declared in Philadelphia — it was preserved and defended right here in Morris County,” he said, adding that the Semiquincentennial presents an opportunity to showcase the county’s historic significance and strengthen tourism and economic activity.

Meghan Hunscher, president and CEO of the Morris County Chamber of Commerce, delivered the State of the Chamber address, thanking sponsors, board members and community partners while highlighting the chamber’s ongoing commitment to supporting business growth and regional collaboration.

“In 2025, we had 694 members, including 166 new members, and hosted 250 events and meetings with total participation of 8,500 attendees and more than 300 sponsors,” Hunscher said. “The Morris Chamber is truly a regional chamber, and we are proud to include businesses throughout north central New Jersey and beyond.”

Dr. Anthony Iacono, president of County College of Morris (CCM) and chair of the chamber’s board, provided updates on campus projects, including the Career Training Center, developed in partnership with Morris County Vocational School District that opened in fall 2025; a ribbon cutting planned in March for the Center for Entrepreneurship and Culinary Science; and the Center for Health Professions, scheduled to open in January 2027.

He thanked the business community, county commissioners and the state Legislature, including Sen. Anthony M. Bucco, who attended the event. He also announced that the county college received a $1 million grant from the Delta Dental of New Jersey Foundation Inc. to support dental hygiene and dental assisting programs in the new Center for Health Professions.

The keynote address was delivered by Seth Mattison, founder of FutureSight Labs. His presentation, “The Future-Ready: Strategies for Leading the Future of Work,” examined workplace transformation driven by artificial intelligence, shifting workforce expectations and emerging business models.

Dr. Anthony Iacono, CCM President and board chair of the Morris County Chamber of Commerce; Sen. Anthony M. Bucco; Gary Fisch, CEO of Gary’s Wine and Marketplace; and Meghan Hunscher, president and CEO of the Morris County Chamber of Commerce.

The Saint Clare’s Health William P. Huber Award for Outstanding Community Leadership was presented to Gary Fisch, founder and CEO of Gary’s Wine & Marketplace, in recognition of his longstanding contributions to the Morris County community. Fisch founded his first shop in Madison Borough in 1987 and has grown the company into one of the largest fine wine retailers in the New York metropolitan area, as well as a national e-commerce business through garyswine.com.

The company’s annual Grand Tasting event, featuring hundreds of wine, spirits and beer selections alongside gourmet food, has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for local organizations including Morris Arts, the Gagnon Cardiovascular Institute, Homeless Solutions, Interfaith Food Pantry and JBWS.

The chamber also presented its 2026 Business Catalyst Awards to Delta Dental of New Jersey Inc., Guided Parenting Support-GPS, Marotta Controls Inc., and SESI Consulting Engineers for their leadership and positive impact on clients, employees and the community.