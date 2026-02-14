Saint Ann’s to Host 2026 Fish & Chips Dinner Benefiting All Saints Academy

PARSIPPANY — Saint Ann’s annual Fish & Chips Dinner returns on Friday, March 13, at the Parish Center, 781 Smith Road, Parsippany.

Dinner will be catered by Argyles, serving up their popular fish and chips in support of a great cause.

Event Details

Take-out: 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sit-down dinner: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Advance Tickets: $22 (Children $10)

Limited tickets will be available the day of the event at a higher price.

Tickets may be purchased after Mass on:

February 28

March 1

March 7

March 8

They are also available at the Church Office.

Previous dinners have sold out, so early purchase is strongly encouraged.

All proceeds will benefit All Saints Academy, helping support Catholic education in the community.

For more information, call (973) 884-1986.

Enjoy a delicious meal while supporting a wonderful cause right here in Parsippany.