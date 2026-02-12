County College of Morris Foundation Receives $1 Million Grant from Delta Dental of New Jersey Foundation 

Historic Grant to Support Forthcoming Center for Health Professions

MORRIS COUNTY — County College of Morris (CCM) Foundation is thrilled to announce it has received a historic grant of $1 million from the Delta Dental of New Jersey Foundation, Inc. to support the launch of CCM’s Dental Hygiene and Dental Assisting programs in its Center for Health Professions, currently under construction. This grant, which marks the largest corporate foundation grant in CCM history, is offered in addition to Delta Dental’s $100,000 SMILE grant received in August of 2024 to underwrite the development and implementation of the two new dental programs.

“Delta Dental’s commitment to the dental profession and CCM will allow the college to prepare the next generation of dental professionals. Because of Delta Dental, future students will enter the medical/dental workforce equipped with the skills necessary to meet the dental needs in the region,” said Dr. Anthony J. Iacono, president of CCM. “We can’t thank President and CEO Paul Di Maio and the entire Delta Dental company enough for this extraordinary gift.”

The Center for Health Professions at CCM is funded through support from the state and county thanks to Senator Joseph Pennachio, Senator Paul Sarlo, Senator Anthony Bucco, Senator Nicholas Scutari, former State Senator Steven Oroho and the Morris County Commissioners. Philanthropic support from partners like Delta Dental will help to equip the building with the latest and greatest technologies. Set to open in winter 2027, this 80,000 square-foot facility will feature innovative learning spaces and state-of-the-art laboratories that simulate today’s leading medical and dental centers. Delta Dental’s grant will be instrumental in enhancing the new facility for the dental programs, with the intent to enhance public oral health and deliver accessible, high-quality preventive oral healthcare.

“Building a strong, diverse dental workforce is critical to the Delta Dental of New Jersey Foundation’s 40-year mission of expanding care to those who need it most. Our ability to fund significant initiatives like this reflects Delta Dental’s ‘do well, do good’ philosophy,” said Paul Di Maio, President and CEO, Delta Dental of New Jersey. “By supporting the Center for Health Professions, we are transforming our corporate success into a permanent community asset that will educate the next generation of dental professionals.”

Kelly Meola, CCM Foundation Executive Director, noted, “As the philanthropic arm of CCM, the CCM Foundation’s work is fueled by the remarkable generosity of community partners. This grant from Delta Dental signifies the power of philanthropy and the Delta Dental Foundation is a leader in showing our community the impact grants and gifts will have on future generations of healthcare providers. We welcome the support of our alumni, friends and overall community to support this incredible effort.”

CCM is a leading institution committed to providing high-quality education and training. With a focus on academic excellence and community engagement, CCM prepares students for successful careers. CCM Foundation is dedicated to raising funds to support college programs, scholarships, capital improvements and other projects not funded through tuition and other support. To learn more about giving to CCM, please contact Kelly Meola, CCM Foundation Executive Director at [email protected]