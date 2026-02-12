Thursday, February 12, 2026
Sheriff’s Office Recognizes Leadership, Integrity, and Service of Retirees

Pictured from left, Correctional Police Cpl. Richard Quinn and Correctional Police Cpl. Peter Lenahan were honored with a traditional walkout ceremony at the Morris County Correctional Facility in Morristown to celebrate their retirement.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Corrections recognized the distinguished careers of four retiring officers.

CPL. RONNIE JOSEPH

Correctional Police Lieutenant Sean Lomax, Correctional Police Corporal Ronnie Joseph, Correctional Police Corporal Richard Quinn, and Correctional Police Corporal Peter Lenahan each made significant contributions to the Bureau of Corrections and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office throughout their careers.

Corporals Quinn and Lenahan were honored with a traditional walkout ceremony at the Morris County Correctional Facility in Morristown.

LT. SEAN LOMAX

All four officers served Morris County by exemplifying professionalism, integrity, and a strong commitment to public safety. They were celebrated for decades of dedicated service to the Morris County community.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
