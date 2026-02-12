Sheriff’s Office Recognizes Leadership, Integrity, and Service of Retirees

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Corrections recognized the distinguished careers of four retiring officers.

CPL. RONNIE JOSEPH

Correctional Police Lieutenant Sean Lomax, Correctional Police Corporal Ronnie Joseph, Correctional Police Corporal Richard Quinn, and Correctional Police Corporal Peter Lenahan each made significant contributions to the Bureau of Corrections and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office throughout their careers.

Corporals Quinn and Lenahan were honored with a traditional walkout ceremony at the Morris County Correctional Facility in Morristown.

LT. SEAN LOMAX

All four officers served Morris County by exemplifying professionalism, integrity, and a strong commitment to public safety. They were celebrated for decades of dedicated service to the Morris County community.