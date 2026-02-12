Thursday, February 12, 2026
Letter to the Editor: So, it’s come to this… How very, very sad! 

To the Editor:

No more invitations to attend photo ops and ribbon cuttings. No more chances to wear that favorite pink tie and to bounce along the potholes on North Beverwyk in that town owned souped up SUV. No more opportunities to play the all-powerful Grinch and refuse to decorate Lake Hiawatha’s business section with holiday lights. No more control over a Business Administrator whose silence has to be $ecured prior to his departure. 

And perhaps even sadder for the defeated Mayor has to be the loss of respect from much of the Municipal workforce that tired of his disappearing act and his leaderless non-responsiveness. Just imagine, as Jamie must be doing if, as he expected, how different the election results might have been if Town employees had rallied to support him. And oh, how he must be saddened by the reality that if he hadn’t taken his re-election for granted and if he had done just a little bit of campaigning and truth telling how different the results might have been.   

As sad as former Mayor Barberio must be, Parsippany has much to be glad about. The fact that there is now a Mayor and Town Council committed to Parsippany residents is very appealing.

(Sorry Jamie, I couldn’t resist)

Bob Crawford

Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
