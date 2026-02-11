Parsippany Police Charge New York Man with DWI Following Route 10 Crash

PARSIPPANY — A New York man was arrested and issued multiple summonses following a motor vehicle crash on Route 10 West late Wednesday evening, January 29, according to a report from the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Officers Angelo Macera and Esterlin Estevez responded at approximately 10:12 p.m. to the area of 2960 Route 10 West (Pelican) on a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a white Acura SUV. Upon arrival, officers observed the vehicle had left the roadway and struck a concrete barrier near the Denville border.

The driver was identified as Daniel Pablo Lee, 36, of Salisbury Mills, New York, operating a 2026 white Acura MDX. Officers on scene reported detecting the odor of an alcoholic beverage, observing slurred speech and glossy eyes, and noting damage consistent with a failed U-turn and impact with a concrete barrier.

According to the incident report, officers conducted standardized field sobriety tests, including the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus (HGN), walk-and-turn, and one-leg stand tests. Police indicated the driver showed signs of impairment during testing. He was subsequently placed under arrest for Driving While Intoxicated and transported to police headquarters.

Authorities reported that the driver refused to provide breath samples after being read the New Jersey Attorney General’s Standard Statement. The refusal was documented in accordance with state procedures.

The vehicle was impounded under a 12-hour mandatory hold.

Summonses Issued

Police issued the following summonses:

39:4-50 – Driving While Intoxicated

– Driving While Intoxicated 39:4-50.4a – Refusal to Submit to Breath Testing

– Refusal to Submit to Breath Testing 39:4-50.2 – Refusal to Consent to Taking of Breath Samples

– Refusal to Consent to Taking of Breath Samples 39:4-97 – Careless Driving

– Careless Driving 39:4-88 – Failure to Maintain Lane (Traffic on Marked Lanes)

– Failure to Maintain Lane (Traffic on Marked Lanes) 39:4-96 – Reckless Driving

The matter is scheduled to be heard in Parsippany-Troy Hills Municipal Court.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Editor’s Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.