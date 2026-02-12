Thursday, February 12, 2026
ListOneNJ Introduces a Different Real Estate Model to Morris County

Dave Blinder, Broker of Record, ListOneNJ
The traditional real estate model in New Jersey has remained largely unchanged for decades. ListOneNJ.com, headquartered at 90 East Halsey Road, Suite 303, operates on the premise that the structure itself can evolve.

Founded by Morris County broker Dave Blinder, ListOneNJ is structured around 1% full-service listing representation for sellers and buyer commission rebate opportunities for buyers. The objective is not to reduce service, but to reduce unnecessary overhead while maintaining MLS exposure, negotiation strategy, contract management, and transaction oversight.

The brokerage reflects broader changes in consumer behavior. Buyers and sellers now begin their search online, review comparable sales independently, and expect transparency in how fees are structured. Rather than replicating an older office-centric brokerage model, ListOneNJ emphasizes digital efficiency, lean operations, and direct communication.

Parsippany holds personal significance for the firm’s founder. Dave Blinder’s grandparents—his paternal family, the Blinder household, and his maternal family, the Bulgarini household—were both longtime homeowners on Lake Parsippany. As their grandson, he maintains a generational connection to the community and familiarity with its neighborhoods, property trends, and long-term homeownership patterns.

By offering structured 1% listings and buyer commission rebates where applicable, ListOneNJ presents an alternative framework for Morris County homeowners evaluating their next move. The model is straightforward: provide full professional representation while allowing clients to retain more equity when possible.

As required under New Jersey law, all real estate commissions are fully negotiable. Buyer commission rebates may have potential tax implications; recipients are encouraged to consult a qualified tax professional regarding their individual circumstances.

Homeowners and buyers in Parsippany and throughout Morris County who want to evaluate how this model applies to their specific property or purchase can visit ListOneNJ.com or call the brokerage directly at 973-727-2037 to request a consultation.

