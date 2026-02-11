ICE Officer Fires at Vehicle During Roxbury Arrest After Suspect Allegedly Rams Police Car

MORRIS COUNTY — The Department of Homeland Security said an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer fired his weapon during an attempted immigration arrest Tuesday morning in Roxbury after a suspect allegedly rammed a law enforcement vehicle.

According to DHS, officers were conducting a targeted arrest of Jesus Fabian Lopez-Banegas, a Honduran national with prior drug-related charges and a removal order issued in 2021. Authorities said Lopez-Banegas attempted to flee, striking a law enforcement vehicle and nearly hitting an officer with his pickup truck. In response, the officer fired at the vehicle’s tires to stop the threat. No injuries were reported, and Lopez-Banegas was taken into ICE custody.

The incident occurred on Kings Road in the Landing section of Roxbury. Video aired by News 12 showed a man exiting a pickup truck while a plainclothes officer pointed a firearm at him. The truck was stopped in front of an unmarked sedan. Click here to view News 12 story.

Acting Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability is conducting an independent investigation into the firearm discharge. She asked anyone with video or information to contact the office at 1-844-OPIA-TIP. Local authorities, including the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office and Morris County Sheriff’s Office, assisted in securing the scene.

DHS stated that assaults and vehicle attacks against its officers have sharply increased in recent years. The incident comes amid continued public debate and protests over proposed ICE operations and detention facilities in New Jersey.