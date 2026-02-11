Thursday, February 12, 2026
HomeLocal NewsICE Officer Fires at Vehicle During Roxbury Arrest After Suspect Allegedly Rams...
Local NewsPolice and Fire

ICE Officer Fires at Vehicle During Roxbury Arrest After Suspect Allegedly Rams Police Car

ICE agent shoots out tires of vehicle attempting to run him over in Roxbury
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
699

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

MORRIS COUNTY — The Department of Homeland Security said an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer fired his weapon during an attempted immigration arrest Tuesday morning in Roxbury after a suspect allegedly rammed a law enforcement vehicle.

According to DHS, officers were conducting a targeted arrest of Jesus Fabian Lopez-Banegas, a Honduran national with prior drug-related charges and a removal order issued in 2021. Authorities said Lopez-Banegas attempted to flee, striking a law enforcement vehicle and nearly hitting an officer with his pickup truck. In response, the officer fired at the vehicle’s tires to stop the threat. No injuries were reported, and Lopez-Banegas was taken into ICE custody.

The incident occurred on Kings Road in the Landing section of Roxbury. Video aired by News 12 showed a man exiting a pickup truck while a plainclothes officer pointed a firearm at him. The truck was stopped in front of an unmarked sedan. Click here to view News 12 story.

Acting Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability is conducting an independent investigation into the firearm discharge. She asked anyone with video or information to contact the office at 1-844-OPIA-TIP. Local authorities, including the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office and Morris County Sheriff’s Office, assisted in securing the scene.

DHS stated that assaults and vehicle attacks against its officers have sharply increased in recent years. The incident comes amid continued public debate and protests over proposed ICE operations and detention facilities in New Jersey.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Morris County Proclaims February 2026 Black History Month
Next article
Parsippany Police Charge New York Man with DWI Following Route 10 Crash
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
Click here forspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »