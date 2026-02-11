Thursday, February 12, 2026
2026 Morris County Manual Cover Contest Winners Announced

Ryan Orr, County Clerk Ann Grossi, Stephanie Opalka and Lauren McKeon.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Clerk Ann F. Grossi announced the winners of the 2026 Morris County Manual Cover Contest, presenting awards to the top three finalists during a ceremony held in the Joan Bramhall Conference Room in Morristown.

“This contest continues to showcase the remarkable talent of Morris County students,” said Clerk Grossi. “Their creativity and dedication are evident in every submission. I am honored to recognize these students, their teachers and the judges who generously gave their time to support this long-standing tradition.”

View Photos from the Morris County Clerk’s Manual Cover Contest Ceremony

The annual contest invites high school students throughout Morris County to design the cover of the Morris County Manual, a comprehensive reference guide that provides contact information for local, county, state and federal officials, as well as boards and commissions. A panel of judges selected the top three designs from this year’s submissions.

The winning covers, from left to right: first place: Ryan Orr; second place, Stephanie Opalka; and third place, Lauren McKeon.

“I use this book every day, and for the next year we will be looking at the winning artwork. I want to thank the county clerk for continuing this tradition and congratulate today’s winners and all who participated. In the year we are acknowledging the 250th anniversary of our nation, the county manual stands as a patriotic symbol of local government and civic service,” said County Administrator Deena Leary, who spoke at the ceremony.

The 2026 Morris County Manual Cover Contest winners, who received certificates of recognition and scholarship awards, are:

  • First place: Ryan Orr, a senior at Morris Knolls High School, received a $500 scholarship. His design will appear on the cover of the 2026 Morris County Manual. His teacher, Sandra Ostrowski, was also recognized during the ceremony.
  • Second place: Stephanie Opalka, a senior at Roxbury High School, received a $200 scholarship. Her teacher, Scott Schilling, was recognized with a certificate.
  • Third place: Lauren McKeon, a senior at Morris Knolls High School, received a $100 scholarship. Her teacher, Sandra Ostrowski, was also recognized.

In addition to appearing on the front cover of the 2026 manual, the artwork of all three honored students will be framed and displayed at the Morris County Clerk’s Office throughout the year.

Judges for this year’s contest were Randolph Council Member Joanne Veech; former Parsippany Council Member Mike dePierro; and Morris County Clerk’s Office staff members Vincenzo Ferrara, Gaetana Decicco and Ines Prost. The ceremony was attended by student finalists, their families, educators and county officials.

The Morris County Manual, first published in 1906, serves as a comprehensive guide to government contacts and services within Morris County’s 39 municipalities. It also includes congressional and legislative district information and an election timetable for 2026.

The 2026 edition will be available online and in print in the coming weeks. Cli

Frank L. Cahill - Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
