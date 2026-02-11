Wednesday, February 11, 2026
HomeLocal NewsDemocrat Analilia Mejia Wins CD-11 Primary
Local News

Democrat Analilia Mejia Wins CD-11 Primary

Progressive activist Analilia Mejia has won in the Democratic primary in a special election for New Jersey’s safely blue House seat, emerging from a crowded field to clinch a narrow victory days after the Thursday contest
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
0

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

MORRIS COUNTY — New Jersey Democrats are beginning to unite behind Analilia Mejia following her victory in the Thursday, February 5 special primary election to fill the seat vacated by Governor Mikie Sherrill in Congress. However, the term she is seeking expires on January 3, 2027, and she could still face a challenge within her own party for a full two-year term in the June primary.

Mejia, a former political director for U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who endorsed her candidacy, secured the Democratic nomination with less than 30 percent of the approximately 64,000 votes cast. As of Tuesday, February 10, she held a 1.4 percent lead over Tom Malinowski, with ballots still being counted.

“I’m so excited to be able to say we did it,” Mejia told supporters gathered in Montclair. “The lesson coming out of this race is people power can win.”

How Morris County voted:

  1. Tom MALINOWSKI — 8,562
  2. Analilia MEJIA — 6,802
  3. Tahesha WAY — 4,690
  4. Brendan W. GILL — 2,052
  5. Justin STRICKLAND — 1,147
  6. Zachary (Zach) BEECHER — 909
  7. Jeff GRAYZEL — 872
  8. John BARTLETT — 633
  9. Anna Lee WILLIAMS — 304
  10. Cammie L. CROFT — 279
  11. J-L CAUVIN — 103
  12. Dean DAFIS — 83
  13. Marc CHAABAN — 65
  14. Write-In Totals — 37

Malinowski conceded on Tuesday and said he looked forward to “supporting her in the April general election.” The former congressman from the neighboring 7th District did not indicate whether he would support Mejia for a full term, nor did he rule out entering the regular June primary himself.

Mejia, a Glen Ridge resident, prevailed over a field of more than a dozen Democratic candidates. Party insiders had largely viewed the contest as a showdown between Malinowski and Essex County Commissioner Brendan Gill, who ultimately finished fourth.

In the April 16 special general election, Mejia will face Republican Joe Hathaway, the former mayor of Randolph, who ran unopposed in his primary, and independent candidate Alan Bond. The 11th Congressional District, which includes portions of Essex, Morris, and Passaic counties, was drawn to favor a Democratic candidate.

The primary election for the full two-year term beginning next January will take place in June. The filing deadline is Monday, March 23.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Mount Tabor Firefighters Contain Basement Fire on Sedgefield Drive
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
Click here forspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »