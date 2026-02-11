Democrat Analilia Mejia Wins CD-11 Primary

MORRIS COUNTY — New Jersey Democrats are beginning to unite behind Analilia Mejia following her victory in the Thursday, February 5 special primary election to fill the seat vacated by Governor Mikie Sherrill in Congress. However, the term she is seeking expires on January 3, 2027, and she could still face a challenge within her own party for a full two-year term in the June primary.

Mejia, a former political director for U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who endorsed her candidacy, secured the Democratic nomination with less than 30 percent of the approximately 64,000 votes cast. As of Tuesday, February 10, she held a 1.4 percent lead over Tom Malinowski, with ballots still being counted.

“I’m so excited to be able to say we did it,” Mejia told supporters gathered in Montclair. “The lesson coming out of this race is people power can win.”

How Morris County voted:

Tom MALINOWSKI — 8,562 Analilia MEJIA — 6,802 Tahesha WAY — 4,690 Brendan W. GILL — 2,052 Justin STRICKLAND — 1,147 Zachary (Zach) BEECHER — 909 Jeff GRAYZEL — 872 John BARTLETT — 633 Anna Lee WILLIAMS — 304 Cammie L. CROFT — 279 J-L CAUVIN — 103 Dean DAFIS — 83 Marc CHAABAN — 65 Write-In Totals — 37

Malinowski conceded on Tuesday and said he looked forward to “supporting her in the April general election.” The former congressman from the neighboring 7th District did not indicate whether he would support Mejia for a full term, nor did he rule out entering the regular June primary himself.

Mejia, a Glen Ridge resident, prevailed over a field of more than a dozen Democratic candidates. Party insiders had largely viewed the contest as a showdown between Malinowski and Essex County Commissioner Brendan Gill, who ultimately finished fourth.

In the April 16 special general election, Mejia will face Republican Joe Hathaway, the former mayor of Randolph, who ran unopposed in his primary, and independent candidate Alan Bond. The 11th Congressional District, which includes portions of Essex, Morris, and Passaic counties, was drawn to favor a Democratic candidate.

The primary election for the full two-year term beginning next January will take place in June. The filing deadline is Monday, March 23.