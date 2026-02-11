Morris County Proclaims February 2026 Black History Month

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Board of County Commissioners tonight adopted a special resolution proclaiming February as Black History Month, recognizing the lasting contributions of African Americans to the nation, the state of New Jersey and the local community.

The 2026 observance marks the 100th anniversary of the first national recognition of Black History Week, established on February 12, 1926, by Dr. Carter G. Woodson, a historian, author and educator widely known as the “Father of Black History”. This year’s national theme “A Century of Black History Commemorations,” honors a century of efforts to study, preserve and elevate African American history, culture and achievements.

“Tonight, we celebrate the remarkable accomplishments and lasting impact of our African American leaders and residents,” said Commissioner Director Stephen H. Shaw. “Black History Month gives us an opportunity not only to celebrate those contributions, but also to reflect on their significance in shaping our community and our country.”

Morris County’s efforts to preserve and share Black history continue throughout the year.

In 2024, the Morris County Historical Society launched the county’s first comprehensive survey of African American history and historic sites, making Morris County only the second county in New Jersey to undertake such a project. The multi-phase initiative aims to document significant locations across the county to deepen public understanding of the region’s African American heritage.

The Historical Society was recently awarded a $125,000 grant from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority to complete the countywide survey. The grant required a formal partnership with the County of Morris, bringing together the Morris County Office of Planning and Preservation and the Morris County Heritage Commission as official partners.

The Planning and Preservation office is serving as the project’s lead county partner, with support from the Heritage Commission. Both entities advance historic preservation through documentation initiatives such as the county’s Cultural Resources Survey program, which identifies and evaluates historic and cultural assets, including sites associated with African American history and the United States Colored Troops.

The Heritage Commission also continues to safeguard important historical records.

In 2024, the County of Morris administration recovered five 19th-century manumission documents related to the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in Morris County. The documents are now preserved within the county archive, ensuring they remain accessible as part of the public record.

Planning is also underway for the sixth annual Juneteenth reception at the Morris County Administration and Records Building in Morristown. The event will feature Art in the Atrium’s 34th annual exhibit of African American fine art. Since 1992, Art in the Atrium has displayed African American artwork on the second through fifth floors of the Administration and Records Building, reflecting the county’s ongoing commitment to celebrating Black history and culture.

The Board of County Commissioners encourages residents to use February as an opportunity to learn more about African American history and to recognize the resilience, achievements and cultural contributions that have shaped Morris County and the nation.

To learn more about Black History Month, visit blackhistorymonth.gov.