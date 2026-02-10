Tuesday, February 10, 2026
HomeLocal NewsParsippany Engineer Brings Clean Water to Tribal Village in India
Local News

Parsippany Engineer Brings Clean Water to Tribal Village in India

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
86

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PPARSIPPANYDr. Trivikrama Reddy, a Parsippany resident, Senior Staff Engineer in Product Development at BD, and longtime Adjunct Professor of Mechanical Engineering at New Jersey Institute of Technology, recently completed a meaningful humanitarian project benefiting the tribal village of Rangaseela in Andhra Pradesh, India.

With more than two decades of industrial experience, a doctorate in Mechanical Engineering, and an MBA from NJIT, Dr. Reddy brings together technical expertise, leadership, and a deep commitment to service. Those qualities were on full display during his recent trip to India, where he personally funded and inaugurated a gravity-operated water plant designed to deliver clean water from distant hills directly to the tribal community.

The new infrastructure now provides reliable access to clean water, significantly improving public health, daily living conditions, and overall quality of life for hundreds of villagers. The project received enthusiastic local support and was covered by regional television outlets, underscoring its social impact and importance.

Community members expressed heartfelt gratitude for the life-changing improvement, reflecting the strong bond forged between Dr. Reddy and the villagers he served.

Through this initiative, Dr. Reddy continues to demonstrate how engineering-driven solutions can address real-world challenges, while embodying the values of compassion, responsibility, and global citizenship—both as a professional and as a proud Parsippany resident.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Driver Charged With Driving While Intoxicated After Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 10
Next article
Parsippany Welcomes the Year of the Horse with Lunar New Year Celebration
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
Click here forspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »