Parsippany Engineer Brings Clean Water to Tribal Village in India

PPARSIPPANY — Dr. Trivikrama Reddy, a Parsippany resident, Senior Staff Engineer in Product Development at BD, and longtime Adjunct Professor of Mechanical Engineering at New Jersey Institute of Technology, recently completed a meaningful humanitarian project benefiting the tribal village of Rangaseela in Andhra Pradesh, India.

With more than two decades of industrial experience, a doctorate in Mechanical Engineering, and an MBA from NJIT, Dr. Reddy brings together technical expertise, leadership, and a deep commitment to service. Those qualities were on full display during his recent trip to India, where he personally funded and inaugurated a gravity-operated water plant designed to deliver clean water from distant hills directly to the tribal community.

The new infrastructure now provides reliable access to clean water, significantly improving public health, daily living conditions, and overall quality of life for hundreds of villagers. The project received enthusiastic local support and was covered by regional television outlets, underscoring its social impact and importance.

Community members expressed heartfelt gratitude for the life-changing improvement, reflecting the strong bond forged between Dr. Reddy and the villagers he served.

Through this initiative, Dr. Reddy continues to demonstrate how engineering-driven solutions can address real-world challenges, while embodying the values of compassion, responsibility, and global citizenship—both as a professional and as a proud Parsippany resident.