Parsippany Welcomes the Year of the Horse with Lunar New Year Celebration

PARSIPPANY — On Saturday, February 7, Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Pulkit Desai and Parsippany-Troy Hills Council Vice President Diya Patel joined residents at the Parsippany Library to celebrate the Lunar New Year, welcoming the Year of the Horse with vibrant cultural performances, festive traditions, and a strong spirit of community.

The event brought together families, students, and community members to experience time-honored Lunar New Year customs, including music, dance, and symbolic decorations representing good fortune, strength, and renewal. Attendees enjoyed an afternoon that highlighted the rich cultural diversity of Parsippany while creating opportunities for learning and connection.

Mayor Desai and Councilwoman Patel greeted residents throughout the program, expressing appreciation for the library’s role as a welcoming gathering place and for the community members who helped organize and participate in the celebration. The event underscored Parsippany’s ongoing commitment to inclusion and cultural understanding, values reflected in the township’s many community-based programs.

Library staff and volunteers played a key role in hosting the celebration, ensuring an engaging and family-friendly atmosphere for all ages. As the Year of the Horse begins, the event served as a meaningful reminder of the importance of unity, tradition, and shared celebration within the Parsippany community.