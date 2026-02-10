Driver Charged With Driving While Intoxicated After Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 10

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS — A Elmwood Park man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated following a two-vehicle crash on Route 10 West on Thursday, January 16, according to the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Officer Christopher Yi responded to the area of Route 10 West and Manor Lane at approximately 4:42 p.m. for a reported motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival, the officer observed two vehicles stopped in the left lane of Route 10 West, approximately 500 feet west of Manor Lane. Both drivers were instructed to move their vehicles into the parking lot of 2740 Route 10 West.

While speaking with one of the drivers, identified as Peter Kwon, 46, officers observed signs of possible impairment, including confusion, disorientation, and difficulty understanding instructions. Officers reported that Kwon appeared unable to focus on the conversation and had difficulty answering basic questions, including where he was coming from.

Officers attempted to administer standardized field sobriety tests, but Kwon was unable to complete them as instructed. Due to safety concerns and lack of cooperation, the tests were terminated. Kwon was placed under arrest and transported to police headquarters.

At headquarters, breath testing was conducted, and Kwon registered a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent. Additional evaluations were also performed by trained officers.

Kwon was issued the following summonses:

Driving While Intoxicated — N.J.S.A. 39:4-50 Reckless Driving — N.J.S.A. 39:4-96 Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substances (Third-Degree Crime) — N.J.S.A. 2C:35-10(a)(1) Possession of CDS in a Motor Vehicle — N.J.S.A. 39:4-49.1

He was later released to a responsible party pending a court appearance in Parsippany Municipal Court.

The crash investigation determined that Kwon’s vehicle struck the rear of the second vehicle after following too closely while traveling in traffic.

No serious injuries were reported.

Editor’s Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.