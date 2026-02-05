Sunday, February 8, 2026
Parsippany to Host Welcoming Ramadan Ceremony at Town Hall

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANYParsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Pulkit Desai, in partnership with the Islamic Community Cultural Center, is inviting residents to attend a Welcoming Ramadan Ceremony on Monday, February 17, at 5:00 p.m. at Parsippany Town Hall.

The event is open to the entire community and is intended to foster unity, understanding, and cultural appreciation as the holy month of Ramadan begins. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the significance of Ramadan, reflect on its themes of compassion and generosity, and connect with neighbors in a welcoming, inclusive setting.

Mayor Desai emphasized the importance of celebrating Parsippany’s diversity and bringing residents together through shared community experiences. The Islamic Community Cultural Center also expressed its appreciation for the township’s continued support and engagement.

Residents are encouraged to attend and take part in this meaningful community gathering.

RSVP: www.ic3nj.com/ramadan

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top.

