Parsippany to Host Welcoming Ramadan Ceremony at Town Hall

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Pulkit Desai, in partnership with the Islamic Community Cultural Center, is inviting residents to attend a Welcoming Ramadan Ceremony on Monday, February 17, at 5:00 p.m. at Parsippany Town Hall.

The event is open to the entire community and is intended to foster unity, understanding, and cultural appreciation as the holy month of Ramadan begins. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the significance of Ramadan, reflect on its themes of compassion and generosity, and connect with neighbors in a welcoming, inclusive setting.

Mayor Desai emphasized the importance of celebrating Parsippany’s diversity and bringing residents together through shared community experiences. The Islamic Community Cultural Center also expressed its appreciation for the township’s continued support and engagement.

Residents are encouraged to attend and take part in this meaningful community gathering.

RSVP: www.ic3nj.com/ramadan