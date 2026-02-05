Sunday, February 8, 2026
Morris County Seeks $1.75 Million Green Acres Grant for Boonton Reservoir Trail Expansion Impacting Parsippany

A 40-year lease that will allow for the creation of a walking trail around Jersey City Reservoir
By Frank L. Cahill
The Morris County Park Commission is seeking $1.75 million in funding through the New Jersey Green Acres Program to advance Phase II of the Boonton Reservoir Trail project, a large-scale recreational and conservation initiative that includes significant portions within Parsippany-Troy Hills Township.

The proposed trail is located on the approximately 1,200-acre Boonton Reservoir property, which is owned by Jersey City and spans both Boonton and Parsippany. Once completed, the trail will provide public access to land that has historically been closed to residents, while preserving environmentally sensitive areas surrounding the reservoir.

Phase I of the project, which is already underway, includes roughly 2.5 miles of natural and stone-surfaced trail. Phase II — the focus of the Green Acres grant application — would add approximately 1.8 miles of new trail improvements designed to enhance accessibility and safety for users.

Planned enhancements include elevated boardwalks through wetland areas, pedestrian bridges over streams and drainage channels, trail-side benches, and a new parking area to improve access from Greenbank Road, a key entry point for Parsippany residents.

According to project materials, the trail is intended to balance recreation with environmental stewardship, protecting water quality while expanding passive outdoor recreation opportunities such as walking, hiking, and nature observation.

As part of the Green Acres application process, public input is being collected through a community engagement survey, which will be submitted alongside the grant request.

If awarded, the funding would help move the project closer to completion, creating a new regional amenity that connects open space, promotes healthy outdoor activity, and enhances public access to one of Morris County’s most significant natural resources.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
