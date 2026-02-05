Vitaquest Expands Parsippany Operations with New State-of-the-Art Probiotics Manufacturing Suite

PARSIPPANY — Vitaquest International LLC, a leading contract manufacturer of dietary supplements, has opened a new, state-of-the-art Probiotics Manufacturing Suite at its Parsippany facility, significantly expanding its production capabilities to meet growing customer demand and support the continued growth of the probiotics market.

“As customer interest in probiotics continues to accelerate, we are investing heavily to stay ahead of what’s next,” said Patrick Brueggman, President and CEO of Vitaquest. “This new Probiotics Suite reflects our commitment to building best-in-class capabilities that help our partners grow with confidence.”

The newly launched suite includes two dedicated blending rooms and four encapsulation rooms, delivering a 100 percent increase in probiotics manufacturing capacity. The expansion allows Vitaquest to formulate with additional probiotic strains, develop new product formats and personalized wellness solutions, and deliver quality standards that exceed global requirements in anticipation of increased regulatory scrutiny.

The Probiotics Suite is further supported by Vitaquest’s granulation and drying facility, acquired in 2023, which provides critical upstream processing for complex probiotic formulations. This facility enables controlled pre-treatment of challenging raw materials to improve flow, reduce moisture, and standardize particle size before live cultures are introduced. By conditioning materials prior to probiotic incorporation, Vitaquest helps protect probiotic viability while enabling a broader range of functional ingredients—streamlined within a single quality system and manufacturing partner.

“The Probiotics Suite reinforces our position as a leader in probiotics and demonstrates our commitment to continually investing in our facilities and people,” said Tom Halligan, Chief Manufacturing Officer. “Vitaquest continues to set the standard for excellence in probiotic supplement manufacturing, helping brands bring science-driven products to market with confidence.”

Probiotics remain one of the fastest-growing segments of the supplement industry, with increasing consumer awareness of their role in digestion, immunity, cognitive health, and overall wellness. According to Nextin Research™ Supplement Trends, nearly one-third of supplement users have taken a probiotic within the past 12 months.

“Brands that want to tap into the massive probiotics opportunity need an experienced manufacturer that understands the technicalities of working with living organisms,” said Terry Coyle, Chief Innovation Officer. “Vitaquest now combines deep expertise with enhanced facilities to ensure precise handling, formulation, and environmental control at every stage of manufacturing—maintaining stability, ensuring potency, and meeting both regulatory and consumer quality expectations.”

The Parsippany expansion underscores Vitaquest’s ongoing investment in advanced manufacturing and positions the company to support emerging innovation in the rapidly evolving probiotics and wellness marketplace.