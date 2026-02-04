Sunday, February 8, 2026
Spencer Savings Bank Donates $10,000 to Support STEM Education

Parsippany Hills High School junior Roshan Matrubai meets with Spencer Savings Bank leaders during a visit highlighting STEM education, innovation, and career opportunities for New Jersey students.
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANYSpencer Savings Bank, a longtime New Jersey community bank with a strong presence in Parsippany, has donated $10,000 to support STEM education through the Research and Development Council of New Jersey’s Governor’s STEM Scholars program. The contribution helps provide high-achieving New Jersey students with academic, professional, and leadership development opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

As part of the initiative, two Governor’s STEM Scholars were invited to visit Spencer Savings Bank’s headquarters to gain real-world exposure to careers in finance and technology. Among them was Roshan Matrubai, a junior at Parsippany Hills High School, whose academic achievements and leadership in STEM continue to bring recognition to the Parsippany community.

During the visit, Roshan met with Spencer Savings Bank Chief Financial Officer Steve Fusco and senior leaders from the bank’s Finance and Information Technology teams. The students participated in a guided tour of the bank and engaged in in-depth discussions with executives who shared industry insights, career guidance, and advice on professional development. The experience offered a behind-the-scenes look at how STEM skills are applied in real-world financial and technological environments.

Roshan Matrubai is a standout student at Parsippany Hills High School, serving as the top scorer and secretary of the school’s Math Team. He also coaches a local middle school MATHCOUNTS team and is launching his school’s first Quant Finance Club, combining mathematics with machine learning concepts. In addition, Roshan leads Digital Minds, an organization focused on increasing artificial intelligence literacy, and teaches underprivileged students online across the country.

Beyond academics, Roshan is also an accomplished musician, having performed with prestigious New Jersey wind ensembles.

Spencer Savings Bank Chairman and CEO José B. Guerrero emphasized the importance of investing in students who represent the future of New Jersey’s innovation economy, noting that supporting STEM education helps strengthen local communities like Parsippany.

For Parsippany residents, the partnership highlights how local students, schools, and businesses can work together to foster innovation, opportunity, and long-term community growth through education.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, March 2026. Click here to read the complete issue.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
