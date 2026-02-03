Sunday, February 8, 2026
Parsippany Council Approves New Hotel/Motel Liquor License for Troy Hotel Restaurant

File photo shown for illustrative purposes only.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council has approved the issuance of a new hotel/motel liquor license to Origini Ristorante LLC, the operator of food and beverage services at the Troy Hotel, to be located at 8 Wood Hollow Road.

The action was formalized through Resolution R2025-216, adopted at the Council’s December 16, 2025 meeting. The approval follows a multi-step public process that began earlier in the year when the Township announced its intent to issue a hotel/motel liquor license under New Jersey’s hotel/motel exception statute.

According to the resolution, the Township solicited bids for the license in September 2025, with the solicitation reissued in October. One responsive bid was received and opened publicly on November 14, 2025, submitted by Origini Ristorante LLC, which oversees dining operations at the Troy Hotel. Township officials found the bid to be compliant and without cause for disqualification, leading to a subsequent award of the license in December.

The Council determined that issuing the license was appropriate for the hotel property, allowing the restaurant to serve alcoholic beverages in connection with its on-site operations. Officials noted that the license is tied specifically to the Troy Hotel premises and is issued pursuant to state law governing hotel and motel establishments.

The resolution was approved by the governing body and certified by Township Clerk Khaled Madin, with Council President Paul Carifi Jr. presiding over the meeting.

The Troy Hotel received zoning approval from the Parsippany-Troy Hills Zoning Board in 2019, following a series of public hearings and a detailed review of the project’s site plans and proposed use. At that time, the Board determined that the hotel met the Township’s zoning and planning requirements, granting the necessary approvals to allow the project to move forward. That decision cleared the way for the hotel’s development and later operational actions, including subsequent approvals related to dining and hospitality services.

The issuance of the license is expected to enhance dining and hospitality offerings at the Troy Hotel, providing additional amenities for guests and visitors while supporting local business activity.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
