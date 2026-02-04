Porzio Leaves Morristown, Opens 43,000-Square-Foot Headquarters in Parsippany



PARSIPPANY — Porzio Bromberg & Newman PC has officially opened its new 43,000-square-foot corporate headquarters at The Arbors @ Parsippany, marking the firm’s first move outside Morristown since its founding in 1962.

The multidisciplinary law firm relocated to 5 Sylvan Way as part of a continued growth strategy that also includes office expansion in Manhattan and a recent launch in Naples, Florida. The Parsippany move was first announced about a year ago.

“Our firm has been in Morristown for its entire existence, so it took something spectacular to lure us to a new location, admittedly only a few miles away,” Managing Principal Vito Gagliardi Jr. said at the time.

The Arbors campus recently underwent a $15 million capital improvement program completed in 2023 by Onyx Equities. Set on 60 acres, the five-building, 89,000-square-foot campus offers NJ Transit shuttle service, walking paths, EV charging stations, and convenient access to major roadways.

Porzio said the new headquarters was designed to reflect the community it serves, emphasizing sustainability and giving back. The open-concept office features increased natural light, standing desks for all employees, flexible spaces for hybrid work, an on-site health center, and expanded cafeteria facilities. A revitalized town hall space will host community events, legal industry gatherings, and hybrid corporate training.

“With our brand new headquarters and our reimagined branding, we are proudly stepping into a brighter future at Porzio,” said Gagliardi. “This past year has been one of incredible growth, and these strategic changes mark the beginning of our renewed investment into our community and our clients.”

Artwork displayed throughout the building comes from members of the Matheny fine arts program, which supports children and adults with special needs and medically complex developmental disabilities. The firm also recycled most of its former office furniture, donating unused items to the New Providence Public Library, Catholic Charities, Homeless Solutions, and Matheny.

Beyond the headquarters relocation, Porzio recently expanded its bankruptcy and financial restructuring practice and continues to invest in its subsidiaries, Porzio Compliance Services and Porzio Governmental Affairs. This week, Porzio Governmental Affairs announced a strategic integration with Association Business Solutions to strengthen its association management services for New Jersey nonprofit and association clients.

