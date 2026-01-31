Sunday, February 8, 2026
Decades of Service Recognized as Four Morris County Officers Retire

Captain Timothy Stewart, Captain Thomas Markey, Corporal Richard Quinn, Corporal Peter Lenahan, Warden Anthony Lotz
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Sheriff’s Office recently honored four longtime members of its Bureau of Corrections as they prepare for retirement, recognizing decades of dedicated service to public safety and the community.

Sheriff James M. Gannon and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office formally acknowledged the careers of Correctional Police Lieutenant Sean Lomax, Correctional Police Corporal Ronnie Joseph, Correctional Police Corporal Richard Quinn, and Correctional Police Corporal Peter Lenahan. Each officer made significant contributions to the Bureau of Corrections and played an important role in maintaining safety and professionalism within the county correctional system.

Corporals Richard Quinn and Peter Lenahan were honored with a traditional walkout ceremony at the Morris County Correctional Facility, a time-honored tribute recognizing their years of service. Throughout their careers, all four officers exemplified integrity, commitment, and dedication to protecting the residents of Morris County.

The Sheriff’s Office extended its appreciation to Lieutenant Lomax and Corporals Joseph, Quinn, and Lenahan for their devotion to duty, wishing each of them a safe, healthy, and happy retirement as they begin the next chapter of their lives.

The Morris County Sheriff’s Office thanked the retirees for their many years of service and their lasting impact on the department and the community they served.

