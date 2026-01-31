Homelessness is Up, Funding is Down—Let’s Use Pork Money for NJ’s Most Vulnerable

MORRIS COUNTY — Senate Republican Leader Anthony M. Bucco (R-Morris County) released the following statement calling on the Sherrill administration to redirect some of the $128 million in pork that was recently signed into law, to Continuum of Care providers to help address the homelessness crisis in NJ:

“Homelessness has increased by more than five percent in the 25th Legislative District, and is up overall across New Jersey since 2023, yet funding for the Continuum of Care providers who work every day to keep people housed and off the streets is facing serious uncertainty,” said Sen. Bucco.

“These providers need just $8 million to remain operational through June 2026. Meanwhile, the Legislature approved $128 million in pork spending earlier this month. Redirecting a small portion of that money to support Continuum of Care providers would be a far more responsible use of taxpayer dollars and would directly help address the growing homelessness crisis.

If we are truly committed to helping our most vulnerable residents, keeping these essential programs funded should be a top priority.”