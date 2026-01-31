Sunday, February 8, 2026
Homelessness is Up, Funding is Down—Let’s Use Pork Money for NJ’s Most Vulnerable

Senate Republican Leader Anthony M. Bucco
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS COUNTY — Senate Republican Leader Anthony M. Bucco (R-Morris County) released the following statement calling on the Sherrill administration to redirect some of the $128 million in pork that was recently signed into law, to Continuum of Care providers to help address the homelessness crisis in NJ:

“Homelessness has increased by more than five percent in the 25th Legislative District, and is up overall across New Jersey since 2023, yet funding for the Continuum of Care providers who work every day to keep people housed and off the streets is facing serious uncertainty,” said Sen. Bucco.

“These providers need just $8 million to remain operational through June 2026. Meanwhile, the Legislature approved $128 million in pork spending earlier this month. Redirecting a small portion of that money to support Continuum of Care providers would be a far more responsible use of taxpayer dollars and would directly help address the growing homelessness crisis.

If we are truly committed to helping our most vulnerable residents, keeping these essential programs funded should be a top priority.”

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

