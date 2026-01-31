Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Agenda Meeting – February 3, 2026

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council will meet on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. at Town Hall to consider a full slate of ordinances and resolutions impacting township operations, business development, and community services.

Adequate notice of this meeting has been provided in accordance with the requirements of the Open Public Meetings Law by filing the notice in the Office of the Township Clerk and by posting the meeting notice on the bulletin board at the Municipal Building on December 4, 2025, where it has remained posted since that date. A legal notice appeared in the Daily Record and the Newark Star Ledger on December 17, 2025.

The meeting will open with public comment, followed by consideration of a consent agenda that includes authorizing a change order for the Test Pit Program Phase I project, approving budget transfers, submitting an application to the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs for a Local Recreation Improvement Grant, entering into a shared services agreement with the Township of Hanover for animal control services, and establishing a Green Team as an ad hoc advisory committee under Sustainable New Jersey.

Council members will also review minutes from the January 6 Reorganization Meeting, January 6 Agenda Meeting, and January 27 Regular Meeting.

Several ordinances are scheduled for first reading, including proposed amendments related to Knoll Country Club utility fees, water connection fees, sewer connection fees, and changes to the township’s cannabis ordinance, which would revoke a previously adopted ordinance.

Under the non-consent agenda, the council will consider resolutions authorizing repairs to rescue and recovery radio frequency site equipment damaged by a power surge, awarding a contract for redevelopment services related to Production Well 8-3 and a test well project, approving a contract for risk management consultant services, and rescinding prior council support for Cypher Dispensary LLC’s application to the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission for a Class 5 recreational dispensary license.

The meeting will also include reports from the mayor, council members, township attorney, business administrator, clerk, and various township offices and committees, followed by approval of payroll and bills.