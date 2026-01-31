Sunday, February 8, 2026
Morris County Hosts Project Homeless Connect

Mental Health Association Senior Director of Programs Rose Brown, PATH Program Director Viktorija Spasova, and CEO Robert Davison; Rev. Robert Picken, priest in charge at St. Peter’s Church in Morristown; state Sen. Anthony Bucco and Morris County Commissioner Christine Myers.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Department of Human Services joined the Mental Health Association of Essex & Morris Inc. (MHA) and more than 40 community partners yesterday to host the Project Homeless Connect at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Morristown, providing coordinated services and support to individuals experiencing homelessness or at risk of losing their housing.

The annual community resource event, led locally by MHA since 2009, connects residents with housing assistance, behavioral health services, benefits enrollment, food and other critical supports in one central location. Viktorija Spasova, program director of Programs for Assistance in Transition from Homelessness (PATH) at MHA, welcomed attendees and introduced speakers, including the Rev. Canon Robert Picken, pastor of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church; MHA CEO Robert “Bob” DavisonMorris County Commissioner Christine Myers; state Sen. Anthony M. Bucco; and a community member with lived experience.

“The services represented here today are designed to help people regain their footing — to move forward with confidence, supported, but not defined, by a moment of hardship,” said Commissioner Christine Myers. “There are people here who are ready to listen and help you navigate options and assistance as you work toward standing on your own again. To the volunteers, nonprofit partners, outreach teams and advocates who make that possible — thank you.”

Morris County’s Office of Temporary Assistance operated its Navigating Hope mobile outreach unit on site, alongside the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Hope One team, offering additional assistance and referrals. MHA coordinated the collection of donations for the event beginning in October 2025, in partnership with St. Peter’s Episcopal Church and the county’s Human Services Department, including food, clothing, shoes, toiletries and other basic necessities.

“Homelessness is rising rapidly across New Jersey, and as the cost of living continues to increase, more people are being forced to choose between basic necessities,” said Sen. Bucco. “Recent changes at the federal level could result in funding delays of up to six months for frontline agencies, with the state estimating an $8 million shortfall. I have urged the governor to redirect funding already appropriated by the Legislature to ensure these critical services remain available.”

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
