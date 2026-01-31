Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills Celebrates Installation of Two New Members

PARSIPPANY — Sandra Bothe and Loretta Viglione were officially installed as the newest members of the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills during the club’s January General Meeting on January 29.

Both women fulfilled the club’s membership requirements by attending meetings and participating in club events, and each has already demonstrated a strong commitment to volunteerism and service within the community.

The Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills is a proud member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs and the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs, two of the largest volunteer women’s service organizations at the national and state levels. Through these affiliations, members engage in a wide range of initiatives focused on education, leadership development, and community service.

General Meetings are held on the fourth Monday of each month from September through April at 6:30 p.m. Residents interested in learning more about the club or attending an upcoming meeting may contact Ginny at (973) 887-0336, visit parsippanywomansclub.org, email [email protected], or follow the club on Facebook and Instagram.