Area Students Honored as MPAC Music Students of the Month

MORRIS COUNTY – Students from Parsippany, Mt. Olive, Morristown, Butler, Whippany, Roxbury, Kinnelon and Pequannock were honored as MPAC Music Students of the Month – Outstanding Brass Musicians — at the Tuesday, December 2 performance by Preservation Hall Jazz Band.

Students were nominated by their teachers, based on their commitment to and excellence in the performing arts.

The Theatre will honor a group of students every month throughout the season and invites area teachers to nominate students for this honor. A year end recital will be held in June.

About the Music Students of the Month (bio supplied by their instructors).

Jesus Bahena-Lliguicota – Grade 9; Parsippany High School; Nominated by Erin Neglio

Jesus started playing tuba at the beginning of 8th grade and joined the PHS Marching Band over the summer where he plays the Sousaphone. Jesus is currently in Concert Band where he is the only tuba player and has been a great leader to his peers and is always willing to help them out. He strives to improve his sound and playing ability at every lesson and rehearsal, and has already improved a great deal since the beginning of the school year. Jesus is motivated and works hard on a daily basis, and has already become an important member of our band program.

Leana Pociask – Grade 10; Parsippany High School; Nominated by Mike Iapicca

Leana is the brass section leader of the Parsippany High School marching band. In this role, she is an outstanding musician and leader. Although she is only in 10th grade, Leana leads with confidence and by example. She is the strongest player in the entire section and is able to make those around her better. In our Wind Ensemble, she is an excellent trombone player. Leana always plays with fine technical skills and advanced musicianship.

Alexander Cardell – Grade 12; Butler High School; Nominated by Lyn Lowndes

Alex has a deep love for music, which is very important in his life and adds to his character. This passion fosters connections with his peers and the community. As a first year instrumental music student, Alex learned trumpet, but that was only the beginning. He went on to learn French horn, and most recently the tuba. At Butler High School, he participates in the Concert Band, Jazz Band, Spring Musical Pit Orchestra and Marching Band. In the marching band, has been section leader and most recently Drum Major. For our spring musical in 2025, Alex stepped up to play a very difficult bass guitar part for the show. Alex has played both trumpet and tuba with the Bloomingdale Cornet Band which is a community group outside of school that has been around in our community since 1884, and has participated with the TCNJ Honor Band, North Jersey Area Band, Morris County Community College Wind Ensemble. Lastly, Alex has served the community for numerous years by playing “Taps” for 911 Remembrance Ceremonies, Memorial Day Parades and “Wreaths Across America” events. Alex will be going to college for Music Education as a tuba major.

Rosemarie Casert – Grade 8; Brooklawn Middle School; Nominated by Adam Austerlitz

Rosie is a dedicated and passionate musician. She is always trying to better herself as a musician by taking every opportunity she can to perform. Rosie is always first to volunteer for a solo or any chance to play. You can find her performing with the BMS Symphonic Orchestra, Chamber Orchestra, and even with the BMS Band on french horn. Rosie contributes so much to the BMS Orchestra program and definitely deserves to be recognized for her efforts!

Anthony DiMontova – Grade 12; Whippany Park High School; Nominated by Peter Sciaino

Anthony DiMontova is an excellent French horn player whose dedication and musicianship greatly elevate our high school band program. He has a warm, resonant tone, good technical facility, and is thoughtful musically. Anthony approaches every rehearsal with good focus and professionalism. His commitment to continual improvement and his genuine passion for music make him a truly deserving candidate for Outstanding Brass Player.

Kelly Donaldson – Grade 12; Kinnelon High School; Nominated by Ryan Stroud

Kelly has been an important part of our band program here at Kinnelon High School. She has been an outstanding Euphonium player in our Wind Ensemble for the past several years. She’s always interested in helping others (including her teachers) and she’s been a crucial leader in our band and our school.

Jack Eisenmenger – Grade 8; Pearl R Miller School; Nominated by Bonnie Hendricks

John “Jack” Eisenmenger is a current 8th Grade student at Pearl R. Miller School in Kinnelon, NJ. Jack has shared his musical talents with our PRM Music Department as a three year member of the Concert Band, Jazz Band and our PRM Honor Band and has also represented PRM in the NJSMA Elementary Honor Band. Jack is always the first student to sign-up for extra performance time and is always willing to help his fellow students with their music and with their skill development in the Brass Section. He always loves to use a full sound and volunteers for solos in our Jazz Band rehearsals all of the time. His maturity and musicianship are a joy to have in our school. I know in the world of Middle School Band I am extremely fortunate to have such a great student musician and leader in the Trombone section. This is why I am nominating Jack Eisenmenger as our Outstanding Brass Player from Pearl R. Miller School.

Sean Foley – Grade 8; Mount Olive Middle School; Nominated by Jacqueline Burkat

Sean plays the trombone in 8th grade band and in both after school ensembles, Junior Winds and Jazz Band. Sean is a fantastic musician who is always striving to improve. He makes a beautiful trombone sound and is always working towards getting better and becoming the best trombone player he can be. He cares deeply about band and always does what is necessary to fulfill his role within the ensemble. He reads music at a very high level and always makes his best sound no matter what. He is reliable and committed to our band program and knows what it takes to perform at a high level. He also helps others around him mainly in the low brass section and is kind and mature in his leadership. I am continually impressed by Sean’s work ethic and music making and I am excited to see where his musical journey takes him.

Chase Hancock – Grade 12; Morristown High School; Nominated by David Gallagher

Chase is currently the principal French Horn for our Wind Ensemble and Mellophone Captain in our marching band. In both bands he demonstrates tremendous leadership and musical maturity. He is a role model who not only gets the best out of his sections, he inspires energy and enthusiasm and is building a tremendous culture amongst his fellow brass players. Musically Chase is an excellent brass player and demonstrates this every day. Last year he played 1st horn for our school’s production of Les Miserables and helped win the Papermill Rising Star Award for Outstanding Pit Orchestra.

Liam Peller – Grade 8; Pequannock Valley Middle School; Nominated by Michael Kertesz

I am proud to nominate Liam Peller for Outstanding Brass Player. Liam is an eighth-grade trumpet player who has shown remarkable dedication and growth this year. After spending his first years in band on clarinet, Liam made the bold decision to switch to trumpet over the summer so he could join the high school marching band as an eighth grader. He devoted himself to learning a new instrument in a short amount of time, practicing diligently and seeking out feedback to improve. Liam’s hard work paid off—he quickly became a valued member of the marching band and continues to excel in both the middle school concert band and jazz band. His enthusiasm for music, commitment to excellence, and positive attitude make him an outstanding representative of our brass section and a role model for his peers.

Caden Scire – Grade 12; Roxbury High School; Nominated by Jeffrey Conrad

Caden is an excellent young musician and an outstanding student. He is a leader in our band program, both through his commitment to his musical preparation and through his demeanor and support of his peers. His hard work, preparation, dedication, and kindness have made him an invaluable asset to the Roxbury Band Program.

Mayo Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presents a wide range of programs that entertain, enrich, and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the economic vitality of Northern New Jersey. The 2025-2026 season is made possible, in part, by a grant the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as support received from the F.M. Kirby Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation and numerous corporations, foundations and individuals. Mayo Performing Arts Center was named 2016 Outstanding Historic Theatre by the League of Historic American Theatres, and is ranked in the top 50 mid-sized performing arts centers by Pollstar Magazine.