Tuesday, December 2, 2025
Rockaway Borough Resident Arrested for Child Pornography

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Morris County Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Rockaway Borough Police Chief Conrad Pepperman confirmed the arrest of Armando W. Nogueira, 38, of Rockaway Borough, for alleged distribution of Child Sex Abuse Material (CSAM).

The defendant was charged with one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Possession of CSAM), a third-degree crime in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:24-4B(5)(b)(iii), on November 15, 2025. On November 21, additional charges against Nogueira were filed alleging one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Distribution of CSAM), a crime of the second degree in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:24-4B(5)(a)(i).

The investigation began with a report by a witness referencing media files, allegedly depicting the sexual exploitation or abuse of minors, observed on the defendant’s phone. An investigation found that Nogueira allegedly possessed numerous videos and images of CSAM. The investigation remains ongoing.

Pursuant to the Criminal Justice Reform Act, Nogueira has been detained in the Morris County Correctional Facility pending future court proceedings.

Law enforcement agencies which participated in this investigation include members of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office and Rockaway Borough Police.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6200.

Editor’s Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
