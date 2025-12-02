M&T Bank’s Renovated Parsippany Branch Highlights Investment in Local Community

PARSIPPANY — M&T Bank proudly celebrated its official ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Parsippany Branch, marking the completion of its newly renovated facility. Members of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce joined the celebration, along with Mayor James Barberio and Parsippany Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill, who helped commemorate this important milestone.

The full branch team, together with M&T Bank’s dedicated Branch Partners, were in attendance to share in the occasion. Their commitment, teamwork, and customer-focused service continue to make the Parsippany Branch a valued resource for the community.

Frank Cahill, Chairman Parsippany-Troy Jills Economic Development, praised the investment and its impact on the area. “This newly remodeled branch reflects M&T Bank’s commitment to Parsippany,” he said. “Investments like this strengthen our local economy and ensure our residents receive the outstanding service they deserve.”

Jen Peel, Vice President Senior Branch Manager, also shared her enthusiasm for the upgraded branch and what it means for customers. “We’re thrilled to welcome the community into a refreshed, modern space designed to better meet their needs,” she said. “Our team is dedicated to providing exceptional service, and this renovation allows us to serve Parsippany with even greater efficiency and care.”

M&T Bank extends its appreciation to everyone who attended and supported the event. The team looks forward to continuing to serve the Parsippany community with the high level of service, partnership, and reliability that residents and businesses have come to expect.

M&T Bank is located at 240 Baldwin Road.