Tuesday, December 2, 2025
HomeBusiness NewsM&T Bank’s Renovated Parsippany Branch Highlights Investment in Local Community
Business NewsLocal News

M&T Bank’s Renovated Parsippany Branch Highlights Investment in Local Community

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1220

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — M&T Bank proudly celebrated its official ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Parsippany Branch, marking the completion of its newly renovated facility. Members of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce joined the celebration, along with Mayor James Barberio and Parsippany Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill, who helped commemorate this important milestone.

The full branch team, together with M&T Bank’s dedicated Branch Partners, were in attendance to share in the occasion. Their commitment, teamwork, and customer-focused service continue to make the Parsippany Branch a valued resource for the community.

Frank Cahill, Chairman Parsippany-Troy Jills Economic Development, praised the investment and its impact on the area. “This newly remodeled branch reflects M&T Bank’s commitment to Parsippany,” he said. “Investments like this strengthen our local economy and ensure our residents receive the outstanding service they deserve.”

Jen Peel, Vice President Senior Branch Manager, also shared her enthusiasm for the upgraded branch and what it means for customers. “We’re thrilled to welcome the community into a refreshed, modern space designed to better meet their needs,” she said. “Our team is dedicated to providing exceptional service, and this renovation allows us to serve Parsippany with even greater efficiency and care.”

M&T Bank extends its appreciation to everyone who attended and supported the event. The team looks forward to continuing to serve the Parsippany community with the high level of service, partnership, and reliability that residents and businesses have come to expect.

M&T Bank is located at 240 Baldwin Road.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Rockaway Borough Resident Arrested for Child Pornography
Next article
Parsippany Resident and MTVFD Member Daniel Tagliente Promoted to Major in the U.S. Army Reserve
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »