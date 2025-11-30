St. Ann Parish Welcomes Father Nico Quintos as New Pastor During Joyful Installation Mass

PARSIPPANY — Father Nico Quintos was installed as pastor of St. Ann Parish in Parsippany by Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney during a Mass held on October 25.

Appointed earlier in the year, he continues serving in the Paterson Diocese Marriage Tribunal and ministering to retired priests. Born in the Philippines, he holds degrees from St. Paul Seminary and Mount Saint Mary’s Seminary and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in professional counseling at Seton Hall University.

Parish leaders praise him as an engaging speaker whose preaching encourages a deeper relationship with Jesus Christ. His installation brought together parishioners, clergy, family, and friends in a warm celebration of faith, unity, and new beginnings, reflecting the community’s deep appreciation for his pastoral dedication and compassionate spirit.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, December 2025. Click here to read the magazine.