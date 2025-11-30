Monday, December 1, 2025
St. Ann Parish Welcomes Father Nico Quintos as New Pastor During Joyful Installation Mass

Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney installs Father Nico Quintos as the new pastor of St. Ann Parish during a joyful October 25 Mass, surrounded by clergy, parishioners, family, and friends celebrating this special moment in the parish community.
PARSIPPANY — Father Nico Quintos was installed as pastor of St. Ann Parish in Parsippany by Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney during a Mass held on October 25. 

Appointed earlier in the year, he continues serving in the Paterson Diocese Marriage Tribunal and ministering to retired priests. Born in the Philippines, he holds degrees from St. Paul Seminary and Mount Saint Mary’s Seminary and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in professional counseling at Seton Hall University. 

Parish leaders praise him as an engaging speaker whose preaching encourages a deeper relationship with Jesus Christ. His installation brought together parishioners, clergy, family, and friends in a warm celebration of faith, unity, and new beginnings, reflecting the community’s deep appreciation for his pastoral dedication and compassionate spirit.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, December 2025. Click here to read the magazine.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
