Township To Take First Step Toward Approving PARQ and BBX PILOT Agreements

PARSIPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Meeting – Tuesday, December 2, 2025, agenda meeting at 7:00 p.m. at the municipal building.
Click here to download the agenda
Click here for a copy of the 2025 calendar.
Adequate notice of this meeting has been provided in accordance with the requirements of the Open Public Meetings Law by filing the notice in the Office of the Township Clerk and by posting the meeting notice on the bulletin board at the Municipal Building on December 2, 2024, where it has remained posted since that date. A legal notice appeared in the Daily Record and the Newark Star-Ledger on December 6, 2024.
Executive Session
The Council plans to enter a closed executive session to discuss attorney–client privileged matters related to affordable housing. Once confidentiality is no longer required, minutes will be made public.
Second Reading & Public Hearing on Ordinances
Several ordinances are up for final consideration and public comment, including:
- Amendments to a previously adopted bond ordinance
- Establishment of 2025 salary ranges
- Adjustments to sewer rental fees
- Increases to water rates and charges
- Amendments to the township’s cannabis ordinance
Public Session
The public will have an opportunity to speak on any township matter before the Council.
Consent Agenda
The Council is expected to vote on routine items including:
- Issuing a new hotel/motel liquor license (Troy Hotel)
- Cancelling and refunding property taxes for a 100% permanently disabled veteran
- Authorizing budget transfers 2025-12-02-Council-Agenda
Approval of Minutes
The Council will vote on approving minutes from the November 3 agenda meeting and the November 25 regular meeting.
Reports & Presentations
Updates are expected from:
- The Mayor
- Township Council
- Township Attorney
- Business Administrator
- Township Clerk
The Council will also address filling an unexpired term on the Zoning Board of Adjustment.
First Reading of New Ordinances
Two major financial-agreement ordinances will be introduced:
- A tax exemption agreement with PARQ Urban Renewal, LLC
- A tax exemption agreement with BBX Parsippany Urban Renewal, LLC
Both will be scheduled for second reading on December 16. 2025
Non-Consent Agenda
The Council will consider renewing 2026 licenses for amusement games, entertainment, taxis/limos, and tourist accommodations. 2025-12-02-Council-Agenda
Payroll & Bills
The CFO recommends approval of:
- Approximately $1.65 million in payroll
- About $1.5 million in bills from the December 5 voucher list