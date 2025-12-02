Tuesday, December 2, 2025
Parsippany Resident and MTVFD Member Daniel Tagliente Promoted to Major in the U.S. Army Reserve

Daniel Tagliente. Photo courtesy Mt. Tabor Volunteer Fire Department
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — The Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department and the Parsippany community are proudly celebrating a major milestone for one of their own. MTVFD member Daniel Tagliente has been promoted to Major in the United States Army Reserve, marking a distinguished achievement built on years of unwavering service, leadership, and commitment.

Major Tagliente’s dedication runs deep—both in uniform and at home here in Parsippany. Over the last two decades with the MTVFD, he has served on the executive board, taken on responsibilities as a line officer, and stepped up as a fire commissioner. His steady presence and strong leadership have made a lasting impact on the department and the community it protects.

Department members describe him as a model of professionalism and integrity—someone who leads by example and continually raises the bar for those around him. His promotion to Major reflects the discipline, hard work, and selfless drive to serve that have defined his career.

The Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department, along with residents across Parsippany, extend heartfelt congratulations to Major Daniel Tagliente on this well-earned achievement and wish him continued success as he enters this next chapter of service.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
