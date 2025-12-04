Thursday, December 4, 2025
HomeBusiness NewsCouncil Advances Two Major PILOT Agreements Amid Growing Public Opposition
Business NewsLocal News

Council Advances Two Major PILOT Agreements Amid Growing Public Opposition

An estimated 1,500 vehicles will be forced onto the heavily traveled, single-lane Parsippany Road, raising serious concerns about safety, congestion, and overall traffic flow.

With projections of 1,500 additional vehicles using Parsippany Road, the strain on this already overtaxed one-lane corridor is expected to intensify dramatically.

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1131

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — On Tuesday, December 2, the Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council advanced two separate PILOT (Payment in Lieu of Taxes) agreements, approving both ordinances on first reading despite clear indications that large numbers of residents intend to oppose the projects at their final hearings.

Before the meeting commenced on December 28, 2023, numerous residents organized a protest, displaying signs and vocalizing their concerns through chants and slogans.

The first ordinance concerns a tax-exemption agreement with PARQ Urban Renewal, LLC, approved by a 4–1 vote, with Councilman Matt McGraft voting against the measure. (ORDINANCE 2025:31)

The second ordinance involves a tax-exemption agreement with BBX Parsippany Urban Renewal, LLC, approved by a narrower 3–2 vote, with Councilmen Matt McGraft and Justin Musella voting in opposition. (ORDINANCE 2025:32)

The land surrounding the existing 500 PARQ luxury apartment building has now been fully cleared of all former office structures, signaling the next major phase in the PARQ redevelopment project. The developer is awaiting Township Council approval of a Payment In Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) agreement, a key step required before construction of the remaining phases can begin. Plans call for the construction of over 1,000 additional apartments on the newly vacated property, transforming the former Lanidex office campus into one of the largest residential communities in Parsippany. The upcoming phases include a mix of market-rate units, amenities, and supporting infrastructure as part of a multi-year redevelopment effort.
Once approved, the PILOT will move to second reading, clearing the way for the project to proceed.

Details of the PARQ PILOT

The PARQ development—located on the former Lanidex East property—already includes 275 apartments constructed by PARQ and 75 townhomes built by Ryan Homes. The newly proposed PILOT agreement seeks approval for:

  • 1,102 additional apartments, including
    • 20% reserved for affordable housing (To be built in a separate building within the complex)
  • 18,200 square feet of new retail space, including future restaurants
  • An additional 110 townhomes to be built by Ryan Homes (not included in the PILOT financing structure)

If approved on second reading, the expansion would bring the total unit count on the property to well over 1,500 residential units.

Second Hearing Scheduled; Location May Change

A second and final public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, December 16 at 7:00 p.m. at the Parsippany Municipal Building, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard. Due to anticipated resident turnout, township officials are reportedly considering relocating the meeting to a larger venue. Parsippany Focus will update this story if the meeting location changes.

Historical Context: Prior PILOT Disputes Drew Massive Crowds

Parsippany faced a similar situation in December 2023, when the outgoing council advanced several PILOT programs, prompting significant public backlash. More than 800 residents attended the rescheduled December 28 hearing held at the Parsippany PAL. Residents at the time argued that the facility was over capacity and lacked sufficient restroom facilities, though Parsippany Fire Officials did not order the meeting closed.

BBX PILOT Also Moves Forward

Decades-Old Parsippany Office Building Being Demolished to make room for a new 240,000 square feet facing Parsippany Road

In addition to the PARQ agreement, the Council voted on first reading to advance a PILOT for BBX Parsippany Urban Renewal, LLC, the developer behind the new 140,031-square-foot commercial building at 20–30 Lanidex Plaza, visible from Parsippany Road adjacent to Parsippany Funeral Home.

Both ordinances will be considered for final adoption on December 16.

A project led by the former Altman Logistics Properties and now FRP Holdings Inc. will bring 140,000 square feet of new industrial space to a former obsolete office property at 30 and 20 Lanidex Plaza West in Parsippany.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Township To Take First Step Toward Approving PARQ and BBX PILOT Agreements
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »