Monday, December 1, 2025
Local News

Morris County Sons of Italy Delivers Thanksgiving Meals to Parsippany Families in Need

Members of the Morris County Sons of Italy Lodge 2561 load pallets of Thanksgiving meals at Parsippany ShopRite, preparing full turkey dinner boxes for local families in need.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
6102

PARSIPPANY — Thanksgiving arrived early for many local families thanks to the Morris County Sons of Italy Lodge 2561, which once again continued its heartfelt annual tradition of providing complete ready-to-cook turkey dinners to households needing a little extra support this holiday season.

The morning began at Parsippany ShopRite, where members of the Morris County Lodge — including President Joe Jannarone Jr. and Second Vice President Mike Fazzio — gathered to purchase and load several pallets of full turkey dinners. With carts and pallets filled high with holiday staples, the group worked together to ensure everything was packed and prepared for distribution.

From ShopRite, the team headed to the Parsippany Child Day Care Center on Baldwin Road, which served as the central hub for organizing and distributing meals to families across the Parsippany area. The boxes will be delivered to households and partner locations, helping to ensure local families can enjoy a warm, festive Thanksgiving celebration.

Each generously filled box included a Butterball turkey, mashed potatoes, mashed sweet potatoes, holiday stuffing, turkey gravy, and green bean casserole — a complete, traditional Thanksgiving feast. The Sons of Italy also added a sweet finishing touch: assorted pumpkin pies to make holiday dessert just as special.

Thanks to the care and dedication of the Morris County Sons of Italy, dozens of families will sit down to a comforting and joyful Thanksgiving meal.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, December 2025. Click here to read the magazine.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
