Saturday, November 29, 2025
HomeLocal NewsOptimum and Interfaith Food Pantry Network Deliver Critical Hunger Relief Across Morris...
Local News

Optimum and Interfaith Food Pantry Network Deliver Critical Hunger Relief Across Morris County

Optimum employees volunteer at the Interfaith Food Pantry Network, delivering more than 700 pounds of food collected through the company’s recent community drive. Thanks to the generosity of customers and staff at participating Optimum retail stores, the donations will provide nearly 700 meals for families across New Jersey.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
2387

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

MORRIS COUNTY — Optimum and the Interfaith Food Pantry Network successfully wrapped up a major hunger-relief initiative that brought thousands of donated food items to Morris County residents in need.

During a period of heightened demand for food assistance statewide, Optimum stepped up this season by partnering with IFPN and placing donation boxes inside select Optimum retail stores. Community members responded generously, dropping off non-perishable food items that directly supported families, seniors, and veterans experiencing food insecurity.

“We were honored to partner with the Interfaith Food Pantry Network in this critical effort to help fight hunger across our local communities,” said Elton Hart, Vice President and General Manager of Optimum Tri-State. “With the need for food assistance at an all-time high, it has never been more urgent for us to come together and support our neighbors. Every donation made a meaningful difference and strengthened the ties that bind us here in Morris County.”

The collection effort ran through November 20, 2025, with donation boxes located at Optimum stores in East Hanover, Edison, Morris Township, and Piscataway. The initiative provided an important boost to the Interfaith Food Pantry Network’s ongoing work to ensure Morris County residents have access to nutritious food and essential resources.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Pennacchio Dismisses Claim That NJ Could Withhold Federal Tax Dollars
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »