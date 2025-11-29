Optimum and Interfaith Food Pantry Network Deliver Critical Hunger Relief Across Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY — Optimum and the Interfaith Food Pantry Network successfully wrapped up a major hunger-relief initiative that brought thousands of donated food items to Morris County residents in need.

During a period of heightened demand for food assistance statewide, Optimum stepped up this season by partnering with IFPN and placing donation boxes inside select Optimum retail stores. Community members responded generously, dropping off non-perishable food items that directly supported families, seniors, and veterans experiencing food insecurity.

“We were honored to partner with the Interfaith Food Pantry Network in this critical effort to help fight hunger across our local communities,” said Elton Hart, Vice President and General Manager of Optimum Tri-State. “With the need for food assistance at an all-time high, it has never been more urgent for us to come together and support our neighbors. Every donation made a meaningful difference and strengthened the ties that bind us here in Morris County.”

The collection effort ran through November 20, 2025, with donation boxes located at Optimum stores in East Hanover, Edison, Morris Township, and Piscataway. The initiative provided an important boost to the Interfaith Food Pantry Network’s ongoing work to ensure Morris County residents have access to nutritious food and essential resources.