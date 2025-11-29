Saturday, November 29, 2025
New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Mobile Unit Coming to the Morris County Library

By Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS COUNTY — The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Mobile Unit will be stationed at the Morris County Library, 30 East Hanover Avenue, Whippany, New Jersey, later this month to provide REAL ID, registration renewals, and duplicate title services.

The mobile unit will be available on the following dates:
    •    Monday, December 22
    •    Tuesday, December 23
    •    Wednesday, December 24
    •    Friday, December 26

Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
By appointment only.

Appointment scheduling opens Monday, December 1, at 11:00 a.m. and can be made by clicking here.

Please note: This is an official New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission event. All inquiries should be directed to the Motor Vehicle Commission:
Phone: 609-292-6500
Email: [email protected]

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
