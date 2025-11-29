New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Mobile Unit Coming to the Morris County Library

MORRIS COUNTY — The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Mobile Unit will be stationed at the Morris County Library, 30 East Hanover Avenue, Whippany, New Jersey, later this month to provide REAL ID, registration renewals, and duplicate title services.

The mobile unit will be available on the following dates:

• Monday, December 22

• Tuesday, December 23

• Wednesday, December 24

• Friday, December 26

Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

By appointment only.

Appointment scheduling opens Monday, December 1, at 11:00 a.m. and can be made by clicking here.



Please note: This is an official New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission event. All inquiries should be directed to the Motor Vehicle Commission:

Phone: 609-292-6500

Email: [email protected]