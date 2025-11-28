Friday, November 28, 2025
Mayor Barberio Celebrates Retirement of Human Services Director Michele Picone

Mayor Barberio presents a proclamation to retiring Human Services Director Michele Picone, honoring her 21 years of dedicated service to Parsippany-Troy Hills.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio recently presented a proclamation honoring Michele Picone, the retiring Director of Human Services, recognizing her 21 years of devoted service to the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills.

Over her tenure, Michele was instrumental in growing and strengthening services — including expanding the Parsippany Senior Center and the Parsippany Food Pantry, and launching numerous programs that benefit residents of all ages.

The Township expresses its deep gratitude to Michele and wishes her all the best in her well-earned retirement.

