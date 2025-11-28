Friday, November 28, 2025
Parsippany Prepares to Celebrate Small Business Saturday with Community-Wide Support

Cerbo’s Greenhouse and Garden Center is Parsippany’s oldest business – even older than the town itself! The original deed was completed on a piece of parchment paper and consisted of 26 acres much of which is now under Route 80
By Anikait Sota
PARSIPPANY — Local merchants are gearing up for Small Business Saturday, the annual nationwide effort encouraging shoppers to support neighborhood stores and independent entrepreneurs. On Saturday, November 29, residents will have the opportunity to explore Parsippany’s diverse mix of restaurants, boutiques, service providers, and specialty shops—many of which will be offering exclusive promotions and community-focused activities.

Small Business Saturday has become a cherished tradition in Parsippany, where small businesses make up a significant portion of the township’s economic landscape. For many shop owners, the day marks the unofficial kickoff to the holiday shopping season and provides a much-needed boost in visibility and sales.

Some of the local merchants preparing to welcome shoppers this Small Business Saturday include Cerbo’s Parsippany Greenhouse, Greenhill’s Pharmacy, ThirsTea, Envy Sports Club & Pool, and Cottage Flowers, each offering unique products and services that highlight the diverse small-business community thriving in Parsippany.

A listing of Parsippany merchants for Small Business Saturday can be found by clicking here.

Township leaders are encouraging residents to take advantage of the day by shopping locally, discovering new businesses, and reconnecting with longtime favorites.

Small businesses are the heartbeat of Parsippany, and this weekend is our chance to show them how much the community values their hard work and resilience,” said Frank Cahill, Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee and Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce. “When residents choose to shop small, they’re not just making a purchase—they’re investing in the people who make Parsippany a great place to live, work, and raise a family. I encourage everyone to visit our local shops and help keep our business community strong.

The Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee and the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce will continue promoting participating businesses throughout the week through social media outreach and community engagement efforts. Local officials note that the township’s thriving small-business sector contributes to job creation, community identity, and economic stability.

Many Parsippany merchants plan to showcase special sales, tastings, giveaways, and holiday gift ideas to make the day even more festive for residents. Shoppers will find a wide range of options, including family-owned eateries, bakeries, boutiques, wellness studios, salons, gourmet markets, and professional service providers.

Residents can also expect increased collaboration among civic groups, with volunteers and community leaders planning visits to various storefronts on Saturday to show appreciation and encourage others to shop locally.

Small Business Saturday takes place the day after Black Friday and serves as a reminder that strong communities are built by supporting the businesses that serve them year-round.

With enthusiasm building, Parsippany is poised for a strong turnout—and a powerful show of community pride—this Saturday.

Anikait Sota
Anikait (Nick) Sota, a senior at Mountain Lakes High School, is making an impact in journalism, service, and innovation. A contributor to Parsippany Focus, Morris Focus, and Parsippany Focus Magazine, his articles have earned over 100,000 career views. As founder of the Parsippany Cube Club, he has taught 500+ students, raised $15,000 for families, and received recognition from a Congresswoman, Governor, State Senator, Assembly members, and local leaders. He founded Grantly, connecting hundreds of small business owners with vital grants. Beyond writing and entrepreneurship, Anikait speaks on AI in nonprofits—including at Kiwanis events and statewide trainings.
