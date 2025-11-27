Parsippany Council Endorses Two Cannabis Dispensary Applications, Citing Economic Opportunity

PARSIPPANY — The Township Council of Parsippany-Troy Hills has formally endorsed applications by Fresh Dispensary Parsippany, LLC, and Troy Hills Club, LLC, in their pursuit of Class 5 Recreational Cannabis Retailer Licenses from the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC). The unanimous vote followed a thorough review by the township’s Cannabis Advisory Committee and reflects the businesses’ compliance with local ordinances and zoning regulations.

Fresh Dispensary Parsippany plans to operate at 3159 Route 46 East, a location shared with A2B Indian Veg Restaurant, Fuddruckers, and Days Inn. Meanwhile, Troy Hills Club has identified 2888 Route 10 West—within the Pelican Plaza, home to Dollar Tree, Planet Fitness, Mt. Tabor Vapor, Cinnamon Indian Restaurant, and Bruno’s Italian Bistro—as its business location.

The Council’s decision stems from the regulatory framework enacted following New Jersey voters’ approval of adult-use cannabis in 2020. That landmark vote led to Governor Phil Murphy’s signing of P.L. 2021, c.16, which established statewide oversight of the cannabis industry.

In anticipation of increased licensing requests, the Township Council passed Ordinance 2024:21 in late 2024, establishing the Cannabis Advisory Committee to evaluate prospective cannabis establishments. This committee recommended approval for both Fresh Dispensary and Troy Hills Club, stating each proposal met or exceeded municipal standards.

“Each application complies with our zoning and regulatory expectations and has the potential to deliver meaningful benefits to our local economy,” township officials noted. The businesses are expected to generate new jobs and revenue for the community, aligning with the township’s broader goals for growth and innovation.

Parsippany has capped the number of licensed cannabis businesses within its borders at three. With this action, the township signals its openness to responsibly managed cannabis retail as part of its economic development strategy.

Both resolutions adopted by the Council express support for the license applications pending final approval from the CRC and the issuance of all necessary local permits.

Ownership and Corporate Details

Troy Hills Club, LLC lists its registered and main business address as 445 Morris Avenue, Boonton, NJ 07005. Its members are:

Shoaib Iqbal , Member/Manager (Boonton, NJ)

, Member/Manager (Boonton, NJ) Luis Manuel Brito , Member/Manager (West New York, NJ)

, Member/Manager (West New York, NJ) George Tsempidis, Member/Manager (Wayne, NJ)

Fresh Dispensary Parsippany, LLC is registered at 971 US Highway 202N, Suite N, Branchburg, NJ 08876, with its main business address at 15 Worlds Fair Drive, Somerset, NJ 08873. Its listed members are:

Wayne Hanson , Member/Manager (Avon, CO)

, Member/Manager (Avon, CO) Anusha Alagarasan, Member/Manager (Weehawken, NJ)

With both proposals advancing to the state review stage, Parsippany-Troy Hills could soon see its first cannabis dispensaries open their doors—bringing with them new opportunities and a new chapter in the township’s commercial landscape.