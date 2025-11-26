Kiwanis Clubs Serve Over 200 Thanksgiving Dinners to Seniors at Parsippany PAL

PARSIPPANY — The spirit of Thanksgiving filled the Parsippany PAL this week as Kiwanis Clubs across Northern New Jersey came together to serve more than 200 hot turkey dinners to senior citizens and individuals in need. The annual event brought smiles, warm meals, and a strong sense of community to residents just in time for the holiday season.

Working side by side, members of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, the Kiwanis Club of Greater Dover, and dedicated Key Club students from Parsippany Hills High School and Parsippany High School helped prepare and serve the meals, demonstrating the powerful impact of community service.

A Partnership for Good

“This is what Kiwanis is all about—serving our community with kindness, compassion, and teamwork,” said Frank Cahill, Governor of the New Jersey District of Kiwanis International. “Seeing our Kiwanis members, Key Club students, local partners, and volunteers come together to bring comfort and connection to hundreds of seniors reminds us why service matters—especially during the holidays.”

Seniors enjoy a hot turkey dinner at the Parsippany PAL, thanks to the Kiwanis Clubs and community partners.

The Parsippany PAL played a central role in hosting the event and providing a welcoming environment for all who attended.

“The PAL is always proud to partner with organizations that lift up our community,” said Nick Bronzino, Executive Director of the Parsippany PAL. “Working with the Kiwanis Clubs to support our seniors and neighbors in need made this event truly special. Together, we created a space where everyone felt valued and cared for.”

A Meal With All the Trimmings

The Thanksgiving feast—served hot and fresh—was made possible through the generosity of local partners. Soby Abdehady, former owner of IHOP, provided crucial support preparing the dinner to ensure every guest received a hearty turkey meal.

“We are honored to partner with the Kiwanis Clubs and Key Club students to host this meaningful event,” said Abdehady. “Providing a warm meal and a welcoming space for our senior citizens and those in need is truly special, and we’re proud to be part of such a heartfelt community effort.”

Barbara Freda of Troy Hills Center and Michelle Gabayoyo, Home Care Director, sponsored all the pies that were given to the seniors.



Guests were also treated to an array of holiday pies, generously sponsored by

Barbara Freda of Troy Hills Center, Amy Nealy of Alvita Home Care, Clelia Pergola of NJ Elder Law, and Jill Iorio of Willow Tree. Attendees chose from Pumpkin, Sweet Potato, Apple, Apple Crumb, or Coconut pies—each supplied by ShopRite of Parsippany at a discount, adding a sweet finishing touch to the celebration.

Transportation Support Makes the Event Accessible

To ensure every senior who wished to attend could do so, transportation was provided by Percy Zegarra of Premier Car Service and the Morris County Organization for Hispanic Affairs, with sponsorship from the Kiwanis Club of Greater Dover. Seniors from the Dover area received door-to-door service, making participation easy and stress-free.

Seniors from the Parsippany area were transported by the Parsippany Transit System, ensuring convenient access for local residents as well.

“An event like this shows the true heart of our community,” said Sergio Rodriguez, President of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Dover. “When organizations, businesses, and volunteers unite with one purpose—to take care of our seniors—it creates a moment of dignity and joy that stays with people long after the meal is over.”

A Celebration of Service

This year’s Thanksgiving event at the Parsippany PAL served as a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when service organizations, students, businesses, and volunteers join forces. Through collaboration and compassion, more than 200 local seniors received nutritious meals—and something even more valuable: a sense of belonging.