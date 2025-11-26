Wednesday, November 26, 2025
Judge Dismisses Barberio Recount Request for Lack of Jurisdiction

Mayor James Barberio
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS COUNTY — Superior Court Judge Stuart A. Minkowitz has dismissed Mayor James Barberio’s amended petition seeking a recount and recheck of the November 4, 2025, Parsippany mayoral election, citing the campaign’s failure to provide the court with the legally required information needed to establish jurisdiction.

In the November 4 election, Barberio was defeated by challenger Pulkit Desai, according to the official canvass. Barberio’s petition alleged that a mistake occurred in the counting or tabulation of votes and claimed that at least four voters may have cast both mail-in and provisional ballots.

Barberio first filed for a recount on November 24. That request was dismissed the same day because it did not include the date the election was certified—information the court needed to determine whether the petition was filed within the statutory three-day deadline, as required under N.J.S.A. 19:28-1.

Barberio then submitted an amended petition on Tuesday, November 25. However, Judge Minkowitz ruled that the revised filing still failed to provide the certification date of the election results. Without that information, the court could not determine whether the petition met the strictly enforced filing window.

In his written Statement of Reasons, Judge Minkowitz noted that the amended filing referenced the County Clerk’s posting of a “Summary Report” on November 17, but did not supply the date on which the results were formally certified. As a result, the court again concluded that jurisdiction had not been established and dismissed the amended petition without prejudice.

The ruling leaves open the possibility for Barberio to submit a corrected petition, provided he can supply sufficient information to show that the request meets statutory timing requirements.

The court’s order and full Statement of Reasons were issued on November 26, 2025.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
