Crossing Guards Needed

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department is seeking applicants to fill several Crossing Guard vacancies throughout the Township. When assigned, Crossing Guards typically work 4–5 hours per day, helping ensure the safety of students and pedestrians at key intersections.

Those interested in applying may pick up an application at Town Hall or download it directly from the Police Department website.

For additional information or questions about the position, please contact Crossing Guard Coordinator Haleema Ahmed at [email protected].