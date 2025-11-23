Sunday, November 23, 2025
Crossing Guards Needed

File Photo
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department is seeking applicants to fill several Crossing Guard vacancies throughout the Township. When assigned, Crossing Guards typically work 4–5 hours per day, helping ensure the safety of students and pedestrians at key intersections.

Those interested in applying may pick up an application at Town Hall or download it directly from the Police Department website.

For additional information or questions about the position, please contact Crossing Guard Coordinator Haleema Ahmed at [email protected].

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
