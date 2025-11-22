Sherrill’s Resignation Triggers Two Special Elections in CD11

MORRIS COUNTY — Governor Phil Murphy has issued a writ of election to fill the vacancy in New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District (CD-11), created when Mikie Sherrill resigned her seat to assume the office of governor.

Key dates to mark on your calendar:

A special primary election will be held on Wednesday, February 5 . Early voting will be available for six days ahead of the primary.

will be held on . Early voting will be available for ahead of the primary. A special general election will take place on Wednesday, April 16, with nine days of early voting prior to that date.

Which towns are impacted?

CD-11 covers a broad swath of suburban northern New Jersey, including numerous municipalities in Morris, Essex and Passaic Counties. Towns within the district include:

In Morris County: Boonton, Boonton Township, Butler, Chatham Borough, Chatham Township, Denville, Dover, East Hanover, Florham Park, Hanover Township, Harding Township, Jefferson Township, Kinnelon, Lincoln Park, Madison, Mendham Township (part), Montville, Morris Plains, Morris Township, Morristown, Mountain Lakes, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock Township, Randolph Township, Riverdale, Rockaway Borough, Rockaway Township, and Victory Gardens.

In Essex County: Belleville, Bloomfield, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Livingston, Maplewood, Millburn, Montclair (part), North Caldwell, Nutley, Roseland, South Orange, and West Caldwell.

In Passaic County: Little Falls, Totowa, Wayne (part), Woodland Park, and Totowa.

For residents of Parsippany‐Troy Hills and other area towns, the vacancy presents a chance to weigh in on the direction of federal representation. While Sherrill has served the district, her departure opens the seat for fresh competition and an early look at voter sentiment ahead of the next standard election cycle.

Why these elections matter

The office in question is a U.S. House seat, carrying broad responsibilities for federal legislation, constituent services, and advocacy for district priorities. Because this is a special election, turnout and engagement are often lower than during general election years — making each vote particularly important for determining the outcome.

According to election officials, early voting for both the primary and general will be available, giving busy working families and commuters a more flexible way to participate.

What residents should do now

Check your voter registration status and district assignment. While CD-11 is well‐defined, municipal boundaries and district maps can be complex.

Make note of your preferred early voting dates (six days ahead of February 5 for primary; nine days ahead of April 16 for general).

Monitor local election communications for information about polling places, mail‐in ballots, and candidate-filing details.

Follow announcements from county election boards (in Morris, Essex, or Passaic, depending on your town), since each county administers the vote within its portion of CD-11.

Looking ahead

The outcome of these special elections could offer early signals for broader trends in the region, especially as suburban districts like CD-11 continue to evolve. For local officials and residents alike, engagement now ensures their voice is heard at the national level.

Stay tuned to Parsippany Focus and local outlets for further updates on candidate filings, campaign events, and early-voting logistics in the weeks ahead.