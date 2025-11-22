Hope & Healing: Kiwanis Launches Statewide Conference on Youth Homelessness

MORRIS COUNTY — The New Jersey District of Kiwanis held its Inaugural New Jersey Kiwanis Hope and Healing Conference on Thursday, November 6, at Georgian Court University. Developed through the New Jersey Kiwanis Youth Homelessness District Project, the conference brought together youth advocates, agency professionals, and community partners from 18 agencies across the state for a full day of learning, empowerment, and connection.

Kiwanis leaders from across New Jersey gather at Georgian Court University during the inaugural Hope and Healing Conference, standing united in their commitment to supporting youth experiencing homelessness and strengthening community partnerships statewide.

In the school year 2023-24, 17,315 students in New Jersey were identified as experiencing homelessness.

The list of community partners included Anchor House, Avanzar, Avanzar – Dream Free, CHS, Collier Youth Services, Dream Free Program, Embrella, Georgian Court University, New Jersey Angels, New Jersey Youth Council, NJ DCF, NJ DCF Youth Council, NJ Kiwanis District of Kiwanis International, NJ Kiwanis Foundation, Oceans Harbor House, One Family One Fight, Inc., Plaid House Inc., Prevent Child Abuse NJ, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Str8up Employment Services/PFPC, The Children’s Home Society of NJ, The Pride Center of New Jersey, and Visions & Pathways.

Endlightment, a program of The Children’s Home Society

The event featured Keynote Speaker Dashaan Jennings, whose powerful life story set the tone for a day centered on resilience and hope. Dashaan, from Newark, entered foster care at age four and spent his youth navigating New Jersey’s child welfare system until aging out at 21. Despite hardship, he found purpose in his pain, transforming wounds into wisdom. A Kean University graduate and current MPA candidate at Rutgers–Camden, he returned to the same group homes he once lived in, this time as a leader and advocate. He is the founder of STR8UP Employment Services, a DCF consultant, strategist, and devoted father of two. His story embodies resilience and transformation, proving that even broken beginnings can create powerful leaders and change-makers.

Michael Ellithorpe, New Jersey Kiwanis District Project Chair, expressed pride in the collaboration on display. “Our goal has always been to elevate the voices of young people facing housing instability and bring every corner of New Jersey’s support network together. This conference demonstrated what is possible when service organizations, educators, and advocates unite behind a shared mission.”

Attendees participated in workshop sessions and networking opportunities designed for transitionally housed youth, youth-homelessness agency staff, community partners, and Kiwanis members. The event underscored the statewide commitment to addressing youth homelessness through shared purpose and coordinated action.

Frank Cahill, Governor of the New Jersey District of Kiwanis International, highlighted the significance of the day. “This conference proved exactly what Kiwanis stands for — hope, action, and partnership. Seeing so many agencies, advocates, and young people in one room reminded us why we remain committed to this project. Youth experiencing homelessness deserve stability, opportunity, and community, and Kiwanis will continue to stand beside them every step of the way.”

To date, the New Jersey Kiwanis Youth Homelessness District Project has generated nearly $40,000 in donations and thousands of volunteer hours, directly supporting agencies serving youth experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

Emily Scharf, President of the New Jersey Kiwanis Foundation, praised the shared commitment that shaped the conference. “The Hope and Healing Conference was the culmination of years of work, collaboration, and compassion across New Jersey. Every attendee — from youth to agency leaders — played a part in creating a space of empowerment and healing. This is only the beginning of what we can accomplish together.”

Kiwanis extended its appreciation to Georgian Court University, guest speakers, sponsoring partners, and the many volunteers who made this inaugural event possible.

About the Kiwanis Youth Homelessness District Project

This multi-year initiative supports agencies throughout New Jersey that serve youth experiencing homelessness or housing instability. The project provides volunteer support, raises essential funds, and builds awareness to help youth thrive.

About Kiwanis

Kiwanis is an international service organization dedicated to serving children, young people, and communities worldwide. The New Jersey District of Kiwanis remains focused on youth-centered service, leadership development, and collaborative outreach to address local needs.

To find a local Kiwanis club in your area, visit joinnjkiwanis.org.