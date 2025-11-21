Frank Cahill, Governor of NJ District Kiwanis International, Delivers Winter Jackets to Dover Early Learning Center

MORRIS COUNTY — With a warm gesture just in time for the colder months, Frank Cahill, Governor of the New Jersey District of Kiwanis International, visited the Dover Early Learning Center to deliver brand new winter jackets for students in need personally. The jackets were donated by the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany.

Cahill, who also serves as an active member of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, delivered the jackets as part of the district’s ongoing commitment to community service and childhood well-being. Surrounded by student artwork lining the school walls, he proudly presented a variety of colorful coats, helping ensure local children stay warm and ready to learn this winter season.

“This donation represents what Kiwanis is all about—supporting children and making a positive impact where it’s needed most,” said Cahill. “Every child deserves to be warm, safe, and confident in the classroom.”

The Dover Early Learning Center, which serves pre-K students from the local area, was selected for its outstanding work with young learners and its partnership with organizations that support families in need.

The donation aligns with Kiwanis International’s global mission to serve children through local projects focused on education, health, and essential needs.

For more information on how to support similar initiatives, visit www.kiwanis.org.