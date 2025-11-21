Saturday, November 22, 2025
HomeLocal NewsFrank Cahill, Governor of NJ District Kiwanis International, Delivers Winter Jackets to...
Local News

Frank Cahill, Governor of NJ District Kiwanis International, Delivers Winter Jackets to Dover Early Learning Center

Valerie Kuglin, President of Kiwanis Club of Greater Rockaway, Frank Cahill, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International and Johanny Jimenez, LSW/Family Engagement Specialist
Anikait Sota
By Anikait Sota
0
3877

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

MORRIS COUNTY — With a warm gesture just in time for the colder months, Frank Cahill, Governor of the New Jersey District of Kiwanis International, visited the Dover Early Learning Center to deliver brand new winter jackets for students in need personally. The jackets were donated by the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany.

Cahill, who also serves as an active member of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, delivered the jackets as part of the district’s ongoing commitment to community service and childhood well-being. Surrounded by student artwork lining the school walls, he proudly presented a variety of colorful coats, helping ensure local children stay warm and ready to learn this winter season.

“This donation represents what Kiwanis is all about—supporting children and making a positive impact where it’s needed most,” said Cahill. “Every child deserves to be warm, safe, and confident in the classroom.”

The Dover Early Learning Center, which serves pre-K students from the local area, was selected for its outstanding work with young learners and its partnership with organizations that support families in need.

The donation aligns with Kiwanis International’s global mission to serve children through local projects focused on education, health, and essential needs.

For more information on how to support similar initiatives, visit www.kiwanis.org.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Friends of Parsippany Library Launch Holiday Sale at Main Branch
Next article
Hope & Healing: Kiwanis Launches Statewide Conference on Youth Homelessness
Anikait Sota
Anikait Sota
Anikait (Nick) Sota, a senior at Mountain Lakes High School, is making an impact in journalism, service, and innovation. A contributor to Parsippany Focus, Morris Focus, and Parsippany Focus Magazine, his articles have earned over 100,000 career views. As founder of the Parsippany Cube Club, he has taught 500+ students, raised $15,000 for families, and received recognition from a Congresswoman, Governor, State Senator, Assembly members, and local leaders. He founded Grantly, connecting hundreds of small business owners with vital grants. Beyond writing and entrepreneurship, Anikait speaks on AI in nonprofits—including at Kiwanis events and statewide trainings.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »