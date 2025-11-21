Friday, November 21, 2025
Friends of Parsippany Library Launch Holiday Sale at Main Branch

File Photo
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — Just in time for the holiday season, the Friends of the Parsippany Library are inviting residents to their annual Holiday Sale, starting Thursday, November 21 at the Parsippany Main Library.

Held in the Upstairs Living Room and the cozy Little Nook Bookshop, this seasonal event promises a wide variety of high-quality items perfect for holiday gift-giving. Shoppers can expect an assortment of children’s books, holiday-themed titles, stocking stuffers, and festive gifts—all in excellent condition and ideal for gifting.

Organizers note that many items are new or sealed, with all goods curated to meet gift-quality standards. Even gently used books are offered at bargain prices, making it an affordable way for residents to shop locally while supporting a great cause.

“The Holiday Sale is not just a fundraiser—it’s a way to encourage community spirit, support the library, and promote sustainability,” said a member of the Friends group. “Many of these items are environmentally friendly options, as they are being reused and loved again.”

Whether you’re hunting for a unique gift or simply browsing for a good read, the Holiday Sale at the Parsippany Main Library is the perfect stop this season.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
